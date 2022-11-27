News for those taking diabetes meds. With the introduction of the “Note 100” by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), family doctors can also prescribe these medicines. This was officially communicated by the Italian Medicines Agency itself, which adds that, in this first phase, only General Practitioners will be enabled to prescribe through the Health Card system.

Medicines prescribed by the family doctor

Starting from 1 December, family doctors will be able to prescribe medicines to adults with type 2 diabetes in inadequate glycemic control, i.e. with glycated hemoglobin higher than the values ​​considered by the doctor to be optimal for the patient. General practitioners and specialists can prescribe SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP1 receptor agonists, NHS DPP4 inhibitors, according to the indications contained in the Aifa Note, which are based on the “The therapy of type 2 diabetes mellitus” guidelines drawn up by the Company of Diabetology and Association of Diabetologists and approved by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in July 2021.

The computerized prescription form, the note

“We inform you that starting from 1 December 2022, the computerized prescription form associated with the Aifa Note 100 relating to SGLT2 inhibitor drugs, GLP1 receptor agonists and DPP4 inhibitors in the treatment will be available through the Healthcare Card (TS) system. of type 2 diabetes mellitus (Annexes 1a and 1b – “Evaluation and prescription form for SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP1 receptor agonists and DPP4 inhibitors in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus” – first prescription form and prescription renewal form) ”. Aifa itself communicated it, specifying that, in this first phase, only General Practitioners will be enabled to prescribe through the TS system.

