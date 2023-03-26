Body temperature must regulate itself On hot days, the human organism is particularly stressed. In order to avoid overheating, the core body temperature of humans must be 36 to 37.5 degrees Celsius. In order to regulate this accordingly, the body has two main mechanisms: it produces more sweat or it dilates small blood vessels.

Two groups are disadvantaged However, some medications interfere with the body’s ability to self-regulate, including drugs for urinary incontinence and certain antidepressants. Others, especially those that lower blood pressure, increase the increased loss of water and electrolytes or the consequences of vasodilatation.

Agents that block perspiration In technical jargon they are called anticholinergics. They include drugs that relax the muscles in internal organs such as the bladder, stomach, intestines and bile ducts, as well as drugs for depression and Parkinson’s. They reduce the effects of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which stimulates the sweat glands to secrete sweat. Consequences: If acetylcholine is blocked, perspiration decreases, the mouth can feel dry, the skin can become red and hot. Some of those treated feel parched. These medications include: means at Harnin­kontinenz with oxybutynin (including Oxybugamma, Kentera), tolterodine (including Tolterodine Aristo, Tolterodine Puren), fesoterodine (in Toviaz), desfesoterodine (in Tovedeso), trospium (e.g. in Spasmex, Spasmolyt) and propiverine (including Mictonorm, Propiverine Aristo)

with oxybutynin (including Oxybugamma, Kentera), tolterodine (including Tolterodine Aristo, Tolterodine Puren), fesoterodine (in Toviaz), desfesoterodine (in Tovedeso), trospium (e.g. in Spasmex, Spasmolyt) and propiverine (including Mictonorm, Propiverine Aristo) means at spasms in the gastrointestinal tract (about butylscopolaminium bromide in Buscopan)

(about butylscopolaminium bromide in Buscopan) Pirenzepine (ingredient of the gastric drug gastrozepin)

means that at Parkinson or Parkinson-like complaints improve tremor and muscle rigidity: Biperiden (e.g. in Akineton or Biperiden neuraxpharm), Bornaprin (in Sormodren) and Trihexyphenidyl (in Parkopan): Parkinson’s drugs with these active ingredients

or Parkinson-like complaints improve tremor and muscle rigidity: Biperiden (e.g. in Akineton or Biperiden neuraxpharm), Bornaprin (in Sormodren) and Trihexyphenidyl (in Parkopan): Parkinson’s drugs with these active ingredients Tetra- and tricyclic antidepressants, which are used for depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders and, like amitriptyline, also for chronic pain be used: Amitriptyline (e.g. in Amitriptyline neuraxpharm, Amineurin), Clomipramine (e.g. in Anafranil, Clomipramine neuraxpharm), Doxepin (e.g. in Doxepin Ratiophram, Doxepin Neuraxpharm), Imipramine (e.g. in Imipramine neuraxpharm), Maprotiline (e.g. in Maprotiline neuraxpharm), Nortriptyline (e.g. in Nortriptyline Glenmark) and trimipramine (e.g. in Trimipramine neuraxpharm, Trimipramine 1A Pharma): Antidepressants with these active ingredients. See also when will the peak, symptoms and remedies to cure it according to Rezza





Drop in blood pressure, dizziness, tiredness Some anticholinergic drugs have other side effects, such as lowering blood pressure. If you then get up too quickly, you can black out. Which includes: Opipramol with Angst­störungen (e.g. in Opipram, Opipramol AL). Also makes you dizzy and tired, which can be worse in the heat.

(e.g. in Opipram, Opipramol AL). Also makes you dizzy and tired, which can be worse in the heat. Die rezept­freien Schlaf­mittel Diphenhydramine (e.g. in Betadorm B, Halbmond) and doxylamine (e.g. in Hoggar Night, Sedaplus juice) and dimenhydrinate (e.g. Reisegold Tabs against motion sickness, Vertigo vomex prolonged-release capsules in Meniere’s disease ). They also make you dizzy and tired, which can be worse in the heat.

Diphenhydramine (e.g. in Betadorm B, Halbmond) and doxylamine (e.g. in Hoggar Night, Sedaplus juice) and dimenhydrinate (e.g. Reisegold Tabs against motion sickness, Vertigo vomex prolonged-release capsules in ). They also make you dizzy and tired, which can be worse in the heat. remedies for psychoses. These can lead to a life-threatening neuroleptic malignant syndrome. Consciousness is then clouded and body temperature increases. The drug must then be discontinued and the emergency doctor called immediately (telephone 112). The patient needs intensive care treatment. It affects about 1 in 1,000 people or fewer. Tipp: If you take a drug with anticholinergic effects on a long-term basis and suffer from the symptoms mentioned, you should discuss with your doctor during a heat wave whether the therapy should be adjusted. Elderly people are particularly at risk.

Risks also for epileptics Also certain funds at Epilepsy limit the body’s ability to sweat enough: topiramate (also used to prevent migraines, including topiramate Glenmark, topiramate Aurobindo) and zonisamide (e.g. in Zonegran, Zonisamide Glenmark). Although they do not belong to the anticholinergics, their active ingredients intervene in a complex way in the excitation of nerves – including nerves that control the sweat glands. See also Covid: more chips, red meat and sugary drinks for children in lockdown Hot days are becoming more common Heat days are steadily increasing in Germany due to climate change. According to the Federal Environment Agency In recent decades, the number of days with at least 30 degrees Celsius per year has almost doubled in some regions of Germany: from almost six days between 1961 and 1990 to almost twelve between 1990 and 2019.

dehydrating agents They are called diuretics in technical jargon and are often used for high blood pressure or cardiac insufficiency. They are often also part of combination drugs for high blood pressure. Disadvantage: You carry the risk of excessive salt and water loss, especially at high dosage. Signs: thirst, dry mouth, feeling weak and dizzy, muscle pain and cramps, and headache. The doctor should therefore check the potassium and sodium levels in the blood and the kidney values ​​more frequently during hot periods. These means include: Hydrochorothiazid (etwa in HCT Dexcel. HCT 1 A Pharma)

Xipamid (e.g. in Xipamid AAA Pharma, Xipamid ratiopharm)

Indapamide (e.g. in Indapamide Hexal, Natrilix)

Chlorthalidone (such as in Hygroton): thiazide-type diuretics

Furosemide (e.g. in Furosemide ratiopharm, Furobeta)

Torasemide (e.g. in Torasemid AL; Torasemid 1 A-Pharma)

Piretanid (e.g. in Piretanid Hexal, Piretanid 1 A-Pharma): loop diuretics

Spironolacton (etwa in Aldactone, Spironolacton ratiopharm)

Eplerenone (e.g. in Eplerenone Heumann, Eplerenone beta) Tipp: In order to prevent loss of salt and water, it makes sense to drink regularly during hot periods. However, you should discuss how much to drink with your doctor. If you have heart failure, excessive fluid intake of more than two liters per day can worsen water retention in the tissues.