It’s supposed to be the best time of the year – but fever, runny nose and diarrhea can ruin your vacation. Travelers who are prepared for such emergencies and bring a well-stocked first-aid kit from home can save themselves a lot of time and trouble at the holiday destination.

The experts at Stiftung Warentest have filtered out the most important over-the-counter preparations for the travel first-aid kit from our comprehensive database of medicines, and among them the most inexpensive ones: The remedies help treat typical illnesses and symptoms that vacationers – children and adults alike – often suffer from. With our recommendations, you can start your holiday in the best possible way.

We have prepared our drug ratings in different versions. Interested in a quick overview of the best and cheapest over-the-counter pills to take with you on vacation? Then unlock the PDF for the test report from test 8/2022 for EUR 3.50. You will find out which medicines should be included in your luggage as basic equipment: In the table overview you will find the most suitable medicines for pain, nausea, diarrhea, a stuffy nose and for cleaning wounds. Our checklists reveal what supplements medicines should be in the first-aid kit – and what else you should consider from a medical point of view when traveling abroad.

Checklist for the first-aid kit Whether it’s a hiking holiday in the German low mountain range or a break in the tropics – you should always adapt the contents of your holiday pharmacy to your individual plans and activities. Our checklists show which remedies for pain, nausea or wound care should be in every suitcase or backpack – and what you should pay particular attention to (available after activation). Tipp: You can save time and money if you order everything you need for your holiday pharmacy in one go from an online pharmacy. Our pharmacy test shows which are the best and which are particularly cheap.

Think about medication for children If you are traveling with children, you should stock your first-aid kit with a few more items. Because not all preparations that adults take are also suitable for the little ones. Many medicines, such as fever and painkillers, have to be dosed differently for children. Also, children are usually reluctant to swallow pills, so juices or suppositories are often a better choice. Our test report shows which preparations are suitable for the offspring. Tipp: Not only when you are out and about, but also when you are at home, it is worth having certain medicines ready to hand in the emergency cupboard. Because with a well and properly stocked medicine cabinet, sore throats, headaches or stomach aches can be treated easily at night or at the weekend.

