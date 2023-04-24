Medicines, new EU regulations are coming: shorter patents

-afp

Possible news on medicines in the EU: shorter times for the protection of the market and data on medicines and an acceleration on the transition to generic medicines. These are some of the measures which, according to what was learned in Brussels, the European Commission is developing and which will be presented on 26 April. The legislative proposal, the first organic intervention by the EU on the sector since 2004, should see the light after no less than three postponements due to the clash between consumers and the pharmaceutical industry, ready to give battle, as well as the differences between the Member States.