Home » Medicines, new EU regulations are coming: shorter patents
Health

Medicines, new EU regulations are coming: shorter patents

by admin

Possible news on medicines in the EU: shorter times for the protection of the market and data on medicines and an acceleration on the transition to generic medicines. These are some of the measures which, according to what was learned in Brussels, the European Commission is developing and which will be presented on 26 April. The legislative proposal, the first organic intervention by the EU on the sector since 2004, should see the light after no less than three postponements due to the clash between consumers and the pharmaceutical industry, ready to give battle, as well as the differences between the Member States.

See also  Patient who died of insomnia from psychotropic drugs: the nurse sentenced

You may also like

“Perhaps Lukaku’s injury was more serious than we...

“Wagner will take no more prisoners”

Kenya, 47 bodies exhumed in the forest of...

The impact of the climate crisis on mental...

As for the Scudetto: Milan in the name...

Di Maio sent EU for the Gulf. The...

Lukaku pampers Chelsea to keep Inter | First...

Lukaku lights up Inter: Lu-La is back at...

“The bear can’t stay in a cage” –...

How to make apple cider vinegar in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy