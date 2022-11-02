Going around the pharmacies to find the medicine you need: for many patients the problem of “unavailable” drugs not new. In recent times, however, the situation has worsened following the pandemic and the international crisis, so much so that in recent days the same pharmacists have reported that it is more difficult to find some categories of commonly used medicineslike them employees in mild forms of Covid also for children, which “disappear” for some periods. And the list of temporarily deficient drugs (including life-saving drugs) published on the website of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) is getting longer. But the temporary or permanent disappearance of some products does not have to cause anxiety because the solutions are there. And, as stated by Domenico Di Giorgio, manager of the Inspections and Certifications Area of ​​AIFA and coordinator of the “Technical Table of Unavailability”: No patient will be left without the medicines needed to heal themselves; it didn’t even happen during the Covid-19 health emergency. Here then what to know and some advice.