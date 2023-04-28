Medicines that cannot be found, the alarm of pediatricians: “Serious problem”

Too much demand and too little stock. The antibiotic amoxicillin, belonging to the penicillin family and used against various infectious diseases in children, from scarlet fever to type A streptococcus infection has been in short supply throughout Italy for a few weeks. on the website of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa).

Why is it missing? For different reasons. Aifa indicates high demand, production problems, temporary cessation of marketing or discontinuous supplies.

It is true that medicines equivalent to this antibiotic are available, but pediatricians are sounding the alarm. The doctors of the ACP (Cultural Association of Pediatricians), with the support of Sip (Italian Society of Pediatrics) and Fimp (Italian Federation of Pediatricians), wrote to the Italian Medicines Agency Aifa “so that appropriate initiatives can be activated to make up for the shortage of essential medicines”.

According to pediatricians, the shortage of amoxicillin “is increasingly leading to the prescription of inappropriate therapeutic alternatives, with the increased risk of adverse effects and reactions”, but also to worsen the resistant “super bacteria” emergency.

“If starting from 2021 the shortage” of amoxicillin concerned some formulations for hospital use, “for some months – the paediatricians report – the shortage at a local level concerns all the formulations” of this antibiotic, “as a cyclical phenomenon in some realities , chronic in others. It is a serious and serious problem – the specialists warn – and not only for the pediatric activity of primary care. This antibiotic is in fact the first choice for all the most common infectious pathologies, as also indicated by the World Health Organization and all relevant international guidelines.This is because it is low cost, it is effective and well tolerated, it has low risks of adverse effects and above all it contributes to the control of antibiotic resistance, of which Italy has the sad primacy in Europe, together with Spain. Resistance to antibiotics, we recall, is environmental and not individual: the risk is not only for the single individual, but for the whole community”.

But why is amoxicillin unobtainable? “Probably because of its low price, which does not encourage the pharmaceutical industry to produce it,” speculate the doctors. Yet, they warn, the shortage of amoxicillin forces us to resort to alternative antibiotics to the detriment of safety. “It happens, for example, for the treatment of pharyngotonsillitis from Sbea”, group A beta-haemolytic streptococcus, “bacterial otitis and pneumonia, target infections for the use of amoxicillin and where each therapeutic alternative represents an inappropriate choice”, specify the pediatricians . Which also pose the problem of antibiotic resistance: “Let’s think of the strains of Escherichia Coli, increasingly resistant to amoxicillin-clavulanic acid, more and more improperly used today in the Italian pediatric context. This – they recall – despite the fact that in the recent past Aifa itself rightly underlined the lack of use of amoxicillin, also documented during the lockdown, strongly recommending that the prescription be directed towards this antibiotic where indicated”.

“For several months, however – says Stefania Manetti, president of the ACP – paediatricians have been forced to do exactly the opposite, since the prescriptive choice cannot be dictated by appropriateness, but by the availability of pharmacies. We are adapting to an increasingly chronic and widespread shortage , even during the current epidemic of streptococcal infections which in turn has exacerbated the problem of scarce availability and prescribing inappropriateness, with the risk of finding ourselves faced with suppurative complications that are increasingly difficult to treat, as already reported by some pediatric hospital wards “.

