Medicines: the single European market is coming. Faster approval times, 8-year patent protection and corporate incentives. The EU Commission presents the proposal to reform the sector. Here are all the news

proposal for a revision of the pharmaceutical legislation of the EU – the biggest reform in over 20 years – “to make it more agile, flexible and adapted to the needs of citizens and businesses across the EU”. Faster authorization times (from 400 to 180 days on average) e 8-year patent protection on medicines (12 for innovative ones), except for some specific situations, are the elements that catch the eye first in the new proposal. The ‘zero day’ of pharmaceuticals in Europe has arrived. Indeed, the European Commission presented today theof the EU – the biggest reform in over 20 years – “to make it more agile, flexible and adapted to the needs of citizens and businesses across the EU”. Faster authorization times (from 400 todays on average) eon medicines (12 for innovative ones), except for some specific situations, are the elements that catch the eye first in the new proposal. The text, which has been under consideration in Brussels for some time, generally aims to achieve the following main objectives: to create a single market for medicines which guarantees all patients throughout the EU timely and fair access to medicines that are safe, effective and affordable prices; continue to offer an attractive and innovation-friendly framework for medicines research, development and production in Europe; drastically reduce the administrative burden by significantly speeding up procedures, reducing the time to approve drugs, so that they reach patients faster; improve availability and ensure that medicines can always be supplied to patients, regardless of where they live in the EU; addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the presence of pharmaceuticals in the environment through a One Health approach; make medicines more environmentally sustainable”. The legislative proposals, which include a new directive and a new one regulation for the sector, will now be presented at European Parliament and al European Council.

From an operational point of view, therefore, “the scientific evaluation and authorization of medicines will be accelerated (for example, the EMA authorization procedures will require 180 dayshelping to reduce the current average by about 400 days) and the regulatory burden will be reduced through simplified procedures (e.g. abolishing in most cases

renewal of the marketing authorization and introduction of simpler procedures for generic medicines) e digitization (e.g. electronic submission of applications and electronic product information).

The highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy for the authorization of medicines will be maintained.

Effective incentives for innovation: the regulatory protection of up to 12 years for innovative medicines, combined with existing intellectual property rights, it will ensure that Europe remains an attractive center for investment and innovation.

To create a single market for medicines, the reform will move the current system away from its ‘one size fits all’ regulatory protection towards a more effective incentive framework for innovation that also promotes public health interests.

To achieve this, we propose a minimum period of regulatory protection of 8 years which can be extended in the following cases: if medicines are launched in all Member Statesif they respond to unmet medical needsif they are conducted comparative clinical trials that’s it

one is developed new therapeutic indication“.

Among the i

The reform “it will make medicines more available, accessible and affordable. It will support innovation and enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of the pharmaceutical industry, while promoting higher environmental standards. In addition to this reform, the Commission is proposing a Council recommendation to step up the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR)“, reads the official note from the EU Commission.



“Medicines authorized in the EU still do not reach patients fast enough and are not equally accessible in all Member States. There are significant gaps in addressing unmet medical needs, rare diseases and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). High prices for innovative treatments and drug shortages remain a major concern for patients and healthcare systems. Furthermore, to ensure that the EU remains an attractive place for investment and a world leader in the development of medicines, it needs to adapt its rules to the digital transformation and new technologies, while cutting red tape and simplifying procedures. Finally, the new rules must address the environmental impact of manufacturing medicines in line with the objectives of the European Green Deal. The review includes proposals for a new directive and regulation, which overhaul and replace existing pharmaceutical legislation, including legislation on medicines for children and rare diseases.”

To achieve all these objectives, “the reform covers the entire life cycle of medicines. Key elements of the proposal are: mBetter access to innovative and affordable medicines for patients and national healthcare systems: new incentives will encourage companies to make their medicines available to patients in all EU countries and to develop products that address unmet medical needs. In addition, the earlier availability of generics and biosimilars will be facilitated and the marketing authorization procedures will be simplified. Measures for greater transparency of public funding of medicines development will be introduced and the generation of comparative clinical data will be encouraged. Promote innovation and competitiveness through an efficient and streamlined regulatory framework: the reform will create an innovation-friendly regulatory environment for the development of new medicines and the conversion of existing ones. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will provide better regulatory and scientific support to developers of promising medicines to facilitate rapid approval and help SMEs and non-profit developers.”

“Property rights and new regulatory protection periods will also safeguard the competitive advantage of the EU in pharmaceutical development, one of the most protective in the world. The reform will drive efforts to focus research and development on patients’ greatest needs and to ensure patients have more timely and equitable access to medicines across the EU. To address shortages of medicines and ensure security of supply, the reform introduces new requirements for the deficiency monitoring of medicines by national authorities and a stronger coordination role for the EMA. Obligations of companies will be strengthened, including the early reporting of medicine shortages and recalls, and the development and maintenance of shortage prevention plans. An EU-wide list of critical medicines will be drawn up and the supply chain vulnerabilities of these medicines will be assessed, with specific recommendations on measures to be taken by companies and other supply chain stakeholders. Furthermore, the Commission may take legally binding measures to enhance the security of supply of specific critical medicines.”

Furthermore, the aim is “greater protection of the environment: better application of current environmental requirements will limit the potential negative consequences of medicines on the environment and on public health. Fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR), considered one of the top three health threats in the EU. The reform offers incentives through transferable vouchers to companies investing in new antimicrobials capable of treating resistant pathogens, addressing the current market failure. Measures and targets for a prudent use of antimicrobials, including theadapted packaging and the obligation of a medical prescriptionto keep these medicines working. It aims to step up EU actions to fight AMR in a One Health approach.

Still with regard to AMR, the proposal therefore supports “the prudent use of antimicrobials, recommending concrete and measurable objectives to reduce their use and promote high levels of infection prevention, particularly in hospitals, and control in the health sector The proposal also improves the public awareness, education and training of professionals and promotes cooperation between stakeholders from all relevant sectors. The recommended targets have been designed with the support of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and take into account national situations (different levels of antimicrobial consumption, prevalence of main resistant pathogens in Member States). They also allow for better monitoring of progress over the next few years. In addition, the proposal will strengthen One Health national action plans on AMR, foster research and innovation, strengthen surveillance and monitoring of AMR and antimicrobial consumption, strengthen global actions, help develop an EU multinational financial incentive to improve access to antimicrobials and incentivize the development of other antimicrobial medical countermeasures such as vaccines and rapid diagnostics”.

“Today we are adding another key pillar to our European Health Union. We are making proposals to ensure that medicines reach patients everywhere in Europe, in a timely and fair manner. This is a reform that ensures that Europe remains attractive to businesses and that our pharmaceutical industry remains a global innovation powerhouse. Building a single market for medicines is a necessity for both our citizens and our businesses,” he commented Stella KyriakidesCommissioner for Health and Food Safety.