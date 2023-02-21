Among the potentially dangerous drugs there is a very famous one that you probably have at home too, let’s find out the details.

L’EMA, the European Medicine Agency is currently investigating risky drugs. These are drugs used a lot in this period, therefore for the treatment of the ailments Of season, cold and flu. The investigation was born as a result of reports Of ischemiaafter taking some medications. but let’s see the details better.

Dangerous medicines and EMA investigation addresses

What specifically is theinvestigation of the EMA? In terms of the composition of the drug, all medicines based on are now being examined pseudoefedrina. It is widely used in medicines that fight colds and flu. In particular, its widest use is recorded in the synthesis of drugs aimed at a specific therapy.

In this regard, it is certainly the most practiced therapy in the winter period in this respect: the decongestione nasal. The risk is serious. For as the EMA suspects, in fact, it consists in the affection of pathologies involving i blood vessels of the brain. The suspected diseases, belonging to the same typology, are two: on the one hand, the syndrome from encephalopathy reversible rear and on the other the vasoconstriction cerebral.

The latter are indicated respectively by acronyms PRES e RCVS. Belonging to the same category, they can both lead to a reduced blood flow to the brain, with all possible complications that derive from it. In rare, but not entirely infrequent cases, even heavier consequences, with the risk of fatality. In this case, the symptoms to catch are the following: nausea, headache, convulsions.

The first symptoms and the AIFA line

When you notice the first symptoms, and especially if you have used a product belonging to genres indicated, contact the medico family for the first investigations. In this regard, it makes no difference that the drug used belongs to a very famous brand, since these too are the subject of the current investigation. Here she is list full of drugs sospetti: Actifed, Aspirin Complex, Humex rhume, Nurofen Cold and Flu, Aerinaze, Clarinase.

At the same time, at the national level, theItalian agency of the Drug let it be known that the ratio between benefit and risk remains clearly positive and there is no urgent safety problem. if theAIFA does not evaluate urgent measures that lead to restrictive actions in the immediate future, it is however advisable to take advantage of all the protections, in particular when the symptoms appear.

