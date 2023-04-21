Medicines to take every day? In the future, only one injection will suffice

To follow long pharmacological therapies in the future, it will not be necessary to remember to take the pills every day, but a single injection will suffice. Technology will do the rest.

If you are one of the people who tend to forget to take their blood pressure pills every day, good news is coming for you: a study published in Advanced Materials has presented a new technology that will make up for these forgetfulness. Only one injection will be required at the start of treatment and drug-filled microparticles will do the rest, releasing the drug into the body as needed. “It is estimated that half of people who suffer from chronic diseases do not take their drugs correctly: with this method, one injection is enough, and they will be fine for months to come,” explains Kevin McHugh, one of the authors.

Technology. The idea of ​​encapsulating drugs in microparticles that dissolve over time is not new, but this technology is far more advanced and versatile than its predecessors. It’s called PULSED (from Particles Uniformly Liquified and Sealed to Encapsulate Drugs) and uses high-resolution 3D printing and soft-lithography (a set of lithographic techniques that use elastomeric, therefore soft, materials) to produce a series of over 300 biodegradable and non-toxic cylindrical microparticles, small enough to be inoculated through a injection.

These tiny cylinders are made of a polymer called PLGA, which is widely used in medical clinical treatments. Once filled with drugs, they can release the necessary doses more or less quickly: just define the dissolution speed of the cylindrical microparticles by adjusting the PLGA “recipe”. The release can last from 10 days to five weeks. See also Fall Guys is getting four Halo outfits later this month - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Problem solved. The main problem, with similar technologies used in the past, was that the first dose released was very substantial, while the others were gradually more scarce. “Most of the time this is a big problem, either because too high a dose on the first day can be toxic, or because getting too low a dose after a few days reduces the effectiveness of the treatment,” explains McHugh. With the new technology, microparticles can be tailored to deliver all doses in the same amount, allowing for effective and safe treatment.