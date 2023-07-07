MEDIFOR VENETA SRL /Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3240/2023 published on 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG no. 13501/2022 proposed by MEDIFOR VENETA SRL against the Ministry of Health, the Piedmont Region, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, the Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, and against the Basilicata Region and the Calabria Region, as well as against, as a counterparty, the company ABBOTT SRL

Attachments:

APPLICATION.pdf (PDF 0.54 Mb)

ORDINANCE.pdf (PDF 111.0 Kb)

EXERCISE.pdf (PDF 251.6 Kb)

DocsPA.pdf (PDF 81.5 Kb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

