MEDIFOR VENETA SRL/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3764/2023 published on 14 June 2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the TAR LAZIO SEC. III QUATER RG 3233/2022 proposed by MEDIFOR VENETA SRL against Ministry of Health, Autonomous Province of Trento, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, and against the Basilicata Region and the Calabria Region, as well as against, as a counterparty, the company ABBOTT SRL

Attachments:

APPLICATION.pdf (PDF 0.53 Mb)

ORDINANZA.pdf (PDF 0.53 Mb)

EXERCISE.pdf (PDF 252.3 Kb)

DocsPA.pdf (PDF 0.99 Mb)

