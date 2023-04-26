Mediso launches the next generation of the spinScan® MRI spectrometer

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Mediso presented the next generation of the spinScan® MRI spectrometer, the successor model to the previously used console in the nanoScan® MRI product line. The new spectrometer has been optimized for MRI applications and offers an extremely low-noise, expandable RF front end and real-time dynamic shimming.

The new spectrometer generation also includes three software applications developed by Mediso, which enable a complete MRI workflow. A sequence development platform for custom programming of pulse sequences and reconstruction algorithms that is FDA approved and clinically validated InterView™ FUSION- and Nucline™– Software for routine acquisition planning, reconstruction, image post-processing and evaluation.

Gergő Bagaméry, Director of Preclinical Product Development at Mediso, commented: “Our main goal was to develop a dedicated MRI spectrometer that is optimized for image quality and works seamlessly with our clinically validated software platforms. We believe this is a major performance leap for our research scanners and a perfect platform for a potential clinical/OEM product line.”

The spinScan® spectrometer is based on a technology that has been continuously developed for more than 10 years. It features an FPGA SoC platform with a highly scalable transceiver architecture that enables more than 128 receiver channels and closed-loop microsecond gradient resolution via high-speed optical interfaces. The eddy current compensation is realized by a digital cross-term pre-emphasis adjustment, which enables improved EPI image quality. The spinScan® spectrometer features an extensive Mediso pulse sequence library with a wide range of optimized imaging protocols, including all relevant anatomical sequences as well as high-end neuroimaging and spectroscopy protocols.

The console creates a future-proof platform for all nanoScan® MRI systems, especially for the standalone MRIs used for high-quality preclinical research applications.

Mediso has been in the medical imaging field for more than 30 years, specializing in the design, manufacture, sale and service of single and multimodal imaging equipment. The company offers complete solutions from hardware design to evaluation and quantification software for clinical patient care and preclinical research.

Mediso is a leader in the preclinical imaging market with over 300 systems in operation around the world. In addition to the market-leading nanoScan® PET/CT and SPECT/CT, Mediso also offers standalone MRI and integrated PET/MRI systems based on a cryogen-free magnet with 3T or 7T field strength and a PET insert for simultaneous PET/MRI imaging .

The products are sold directly or through a distribution network in over 100 countries worldwide.

