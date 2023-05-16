Meditation is proven to help with stress!

World Meditation Day reminds us that we can practice stress prevention through meditation

(Image source: Dana, Pixabay)

World Meditation Day is celebrated on May 21st – without an agenda, a concrete schedule or scheduled events, which we are used to or even expect on such a special day. In the spirit of mindfulness, this day “only” wants to gently remind us that meditation is a way to do something about daily stress – and not bring us even more stress through further appointments.

Meditation is anything but an esoteric method. On the contrary, meditation has been scientifically researched and even recognized as a stress management tool! In one study, for example, it was found that the cortisol and cortisone concentration in the hair of long-term stressed people could be significantly reduced through regular meditation practice – which was maintained for at least three months. Various other scientific studies came up with the same results with partly different and additional stress markers!

However, meditation can do much more: starting with a significant reduction in blood pressure, relieving depression and anxiety, and even slowing down cell aging, all this is possible through regular meditation practice! This has also been shown in various studies.

If you are interested in this scientific work, it is best to visit my following blog post, under which you will find some information on the literature: The Effects of Meditation – Findings from Science.

These insights are one of the reasons why meditations are also presented in our seminars as a method for coping with stress. For example, in the seminar “Coping with stress through mindfulness” you will receive a practical introduction to mindfulness meditation and also the opportunity to practice this method so that you can then integrate it into your daily routine as a daily practice.

And for those who would like to become self-employed full-time or part-time in the second health market with meditation courses, we offer two certified training courses: One is the training course “Leading meditations – living in mindfulness”, in which you can learn various meditation techniques, such as sitting meditation, meditation in motion, healing meditation and many more to be given. On the other hand, we have the training “Leading meditations – Zen meditation”, which deals specifically with Zen meditation techniques.

You too should therefore use the World Meditation Day, which appropriately falls on a Sunday, to find out more about meditation and its effects, and perhaps also to book a corresponding seminar.

By the way: Since meditation is recognized as a method of stress prevention, you also have the opportunity to take educational leave for such a seminar!

