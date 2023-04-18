Meditative trekking, like walking for true well-being

Walking and meditating are good for health, both psychologically and physically, two actions in one for a state of well-being: meditative trekking.

A good walk, maybe in nature, we all know, it has many benefits. It burns calories, tones the muscles, and moreover improve mood. The ripe has a calming and relaxing effect on our senses, transmits peace and serenity. There meditationon the other hand, investigates the intimate and spiritual sphere, and brings just as many benefits.

Combining these two activities results in a well-being mix really amazing. Science has investigated the effects of this dual activity, done simultaneously, and recommends it to everyone. Meditating while trekking is a great habit, whether to stay at contact with nature than to improve your health. A Mindfluness exercise carried out in the open air, what more could you ask for?

Meditative trekking, the beneficial mix of walking and meditation done together

face one moving meditation it is certainly an excellent habit, it also means taking the walk to a higher level. We focus on your stepspaying attention to own breath and his own thoughts. Stress is chased away, worries away, admiring the natural landscape, which comforts and instills inner peace.

When you walk, you need to feel everything body movementplace the foot firmly on the ground, from heel to toe, focusing on every slightest noise, on every sensation. Nature is contemplatedthe colors of the vegetation, the perfumes, the quality of the clean air, without getting distracted.

Meditation is an increasingly widespread practice, the benefits of which are proven by science. If it chronic stress it afflicts millions of individuals around the world, negatively affecting the quality of daily life, a nice walk and a good meditation can do a lot.

According to a study done at Harvard University, a distracted mindunable to concentrate, points to a condition of unhappiness. Those who meditate regularly and are able to concentrate have a lower tendency to be resentful, frustrated, unhappy. This is because you are better at somatize stress and painand also you get less sick.

Research recently carried out by the University of Wisconsin, for example, and directed by psychiatrist Richard Davidsonfounder of the Center for Healthy Minds, confirms the positive effects of meditation, especially if combined with a relaxing activity such as walking, and in a short time. Enough two months of practice to improve your life and to experience many benefits.

