Mediterranean diet, 70 years favorable studies but Italians do not follow it

Rome, 12 May. (beraking latest news Salute) – “The Mediterranean diet has 70 years of consolidated scientific research which demonstrates the positive impact in the prevention of chronic diseases in general and cardiovascular pathologies in particular”. Yet “Italians don’t follow it, they have abandoned it”, as they did in “Greece and Spain which are historically the cradle of this diet and contrary to what happens in Northern Europe”. Thus Stefania Maggi, research director of the Cnr and president of the ‘Mediterranean Diet’ Foundation, speaking at the ‘Third day for cardiovascular prevention’, organized today in Rome by the Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention (Siprec). An appointment in which Siprec presented a document in 11 points to prevent cardiovascular diseases and which includes proper nutrition.

“Paradoxically in the North of the Old Continent – continues Maggi – the countries are adhering to the Mediterranean diet in a very important way and the results can be seen, in terms of reduction of obesity, which today is more frequent in our population, and of cardiovascular risk”

This diet is made effective by the fact that “it is very varied, rich in fruit, vegetables, dried fruit, whole grains. Foods that have an anti-inflammatory and therefore protective effect on the vascular system and the heart. The fact that it is varied allows us to be able to adhere to this healthy dietary profile throughout our lives. And this is fundamental – he underlines – because from childhood we can get used to following it. It is mainly based on the combination of foods and not on exclusion. In fact, dairy products, eggs and meat are not excluded. So it’s easy to be able to maintain this dietary profile. Furthermore, by combining carbohydrates, proteins and fats in the same meal, energy intakes and protective substances for the cardiovascular system, such as phytonutrients, polyphenols, etc. are optimised”.