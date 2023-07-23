Mediterranean diet, a new study reveals the many and different benefits

More have been disclosed benefits of the Mediterranean diet and which have emerged in a new study. Cereals, fruit, legumes and little meat: this would be the center of a diet that is good for health. New studies reveal that it would even reduce the risks of dementia and cardiovascular disorders. The research appeared in the journal “BMC Medicine” and also in the “Guardian”.

The new study highlights the benefits that they were still hidden and unresearched in the Mediterranean diet. The diet, the one that we Italians know well, does not exist as a “food package” to follow, but is rather a balance of elements which culturally have been present for some time in southern Europe.

We know it’s loved around the world and we’re talking a wealth of nuts, greens, whole grains and seafood. The risk of dementia would have decreased by as much as a third. Many plant-based foods may have a “protective effect” against dementia, regardless of genetic predisposition. But that’s not all.

To explain the results of the survey is one of its authors, Janice Ranson, a researcher at the University of Exeter, in Devon in England. The scholar points out that the data obtained in “this large population-based study underline i long-term benefits for brain health from consuming a Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats.”

Continues the senior researcher, “this is likely to be a beneficial lifestyle choice for people looking to make healthy food choices and reduce the risk of dementia.” For Ranson, “future dementia prevention efforts could go beyond generic healthy diet advice and focus on supporting people to increase their consumption of specific foods and nutrients, which are essential for brain health.”

It can become important breakthrough for science. Oliver Shannon, another author of the study, professor of human nutrition and aging at the University of Newcastle underlines its importance. He recalled: “Dementia impacts the lives of millions of people around the world. There are currently limited options for treating this condition.” For this reason, prevention is very important.

The new research is based on data from over 60 thousand individuals. We measured adherence to the Mediterranean diet over a decade and studied the incidence of dementia cases. People who strictly followed a Mediterranean diet were found to have a 23% lower risk of developing the condition.

It is reiterated, however, need for further investigations. In fact, it would be necessary to include people with a genetic heritage that is very different from the natives for generations in Europe. it also researches people of Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, including communities that have stigmatized dementia.

