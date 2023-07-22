Mediterranean diet, an ally against cancer – Nutrition

The Mediterranean diet as a valid ally for cancer prevention, an investment for the future.





Carmine Coppola, director of the UOC of internal medicine of the San Leonardo hospital in Castellammare di Stabia, the deputy of Italia Viva Maria Chiara Gadda, Catello Vitiello former parliamentarian IV, Maria Rosaria Boccia, president of Fashion Week Milano Moda, and the starred chef of Torre del Saracino, Gennaro Esposito who participated in the Chamber at the presentation of the study by Flavia Correale, dietician, endocrinologist and pediatrician, are convinced of this.





“About 30% of tumors can be attributed to unhealthy eating habits. – explained Correale -. Improving the diet can reduce the risk of these oncological diseases by 70%. ”





According to Coppola “in the last 20 years the problem of liver diseases on a metabolic basis characterized by hepatic steatosis has been emerging. It affects over 40% of the population, but in particular conditions it reaches 90%. An incidence that also affects the poorest groups, who consume so-called junk foods because they are cheaper”. Unfortunately “there are still many in our country who do not have access to quality food. – explained Gadda who has brought a solution with his Anti-waste law – “By donating precious food surpluses it is possible to respond to growing social needs”.





Food preparation can also make a difference.





Esposito knows the art of transforming healthy ingredients “with preparations and recipes where the protagonists are the ingredients that help prevent skin cancer.





Nutrition can be preventive medicine and contribute to psychophysical well-being”.





Not only. “The Mediterranean diet – explained Gadda – is also a great driving force for food and wine tourism and exports of Made in Italy”. A model that involves medicine, research and the economy. In fact, it is estimated that with the introduction of the Mediterranean diet, 21% of health care costs could be saved, CO2 emissions related to diet by 47% and water consumption for food purposes by 25%, for a saving of 740 euros per year per person.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

