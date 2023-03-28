The Mediterranean diet represents a real model of a healthy and sustainable diet, able to take precedence as a determining factor in prevention, counteracting the risk of the onset of important chronic diseases such as diabetes, arterial hypertension and obesity. The website of the Ministry of Health writes it in relation to the diet so dear to Italians (and not only), recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, as an example of cultural wealth linked to the territory, to conviviality, to society with food which is transformed into a real act of relating and sharing. But is this food model suitable for athletes? Prof explains it to us. George Calabresespecialized in Food Science, university professor, Scientific Consultant of the Ministry of Health and researcher, who discussed this topic with us on the sidelines of a training course organized by the Order of Journalists of Piedmont (in synergy with Coldiretti Asti also open to high school students).

the Mediterranean diet — "I am considered the living father of the Mediterranean diet – underlines Calabrese – and I can reiterate that it's not a fad, but of a set of scientific dictates that we clinicians, dieticians and doctors have developed over time. The Mediterranean diet was born thanks to Ancel Keys who investigating the food habits of Cilento discovered that the local population had low cholesterol and glycemia, synonyms of longevity".

Why is the Mediterranean diet the ideal solution for athletes?

“Let’s imagine the engine of a racing car: in addition to putting in the right fuel, it is necessary that all lines are clean and that the system is lubricated. The sportsman needs petrolbut he must not overload himself, for example by taking massive doses of protein: sportsmen need 2% more protein, a rich dose of carbohydrates, the right amount of fat, especially vegetable fats.

Speaking of proteins, it seems that we tend to consume large quantities of them.

“This is a big mistake. Proteins are the reinforced concrete of our structure, but if we triple the amount of this concrete, the structure will no longer be solid, on the contrary, it will risk collapsing. The excess of proteins packs the muscles, which become hypertrophic: the key is found in balance, not in unbalanced diets”.

What are the cornerstones on which the Mediterranean diet is based?

“We need 5 servings a day of seasonal fruit and vegetablesassociated with complex carbohydrates, preferably wholemeal and therefore rich in fibre, and proteins of animal and vegetable origin alternating with legumes, remembering that animal proteins have 8-10 essential amino acids all together and vegetable 6. As a condiment, it cannot lack of extra virgin olive oil”.

Seasonality and the contrast between waste and price increases: how can we contrast what large-scale distribution offers us?

"But have we ever dreamed of going out in a bikini in winter or wearing a jacket in our hot summers? So why do we have to follow a wrong mechanism for choosing fruit and vegetables? Let's go buy small producers, not from the big platforms, supermarkets should do it too to protect consumers. There short supply chain it is not a fad, but a real way to lower prices and increase quality".