Mediterranean diet, does it make you lose weight? What to eat in the various meals of the day to achieve the goals

We are used to considering the Mediterranean diet as one of the healthiest. But does it also help you lose weight? Here is the truth.

The Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest in the world, due to its balanced intake of nutrients. In fact, it consists in consuming mainly fruit, vegetables, cereals, olive oil, aromatic herbs and legumes.

That is to say, therefore, foods very rich in Omega 3 and fibers, which allow you to stay healthy and prevent various diseases (cardiovascular, cognitive decline, cancer and so on). But this diet is not only good for you! In fact, it also allows you to achieve your own weight goals…

He explains how the dietitian nutritionist Pascal Nourtier, recommending what to eat in the various meals of the day to reach your weight goals.

What to eat during the day to lose weight with the Mediterranean diet?

It really seems that the Mediterranean diet can help you lose weight, while eating healthy and balanced foods. Let’s see what you can eat during the day to stay fit with this food style.

What to eat to lose weight on the Mediterranean diet? – tantasalute.it

The first meal of the day, fundamental, is breakfast which should be plentiful and energetic. A typical awakening in the morning should be accompanied by:

Fresh fruit Dried fruit A piece of cheese (sheep’s or goat’s) Wholemeal bread (preferably over white bread)

During the rest of the day it is preferable to consume foods that are as raw as possible and of a short supply chain, such as:

Fruits and vegetablesWhole grainsLegumesNuts (walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts)Olive oil (in moderate quantities)Aromatic herbsSheep or goat cheese (maximum once a day)

At least twice a week, then, you should vary your diet by consuming fish and seafood. Once a week, however, eggs, poultry, red meats and wine (up to a glass) should be consumed.

As for the foods to avoid when following the Mediterranean diet, you should stay away from: highly processed foods, pasta, white bread, white rice, ready meals. These foods, in addition to being harmful, are also those that, if consumed in large quantities, cause you to gain weight.

In addition to consuming the foods allowed in the Mediterranean diet, in order to lose weight with this type of diet, it is also necessary to have a good general lifestyle.

There are very few habits that you need to implement to have a healthy lifestyle and that allows you to reach your weight goals:

Concentrate on chewing and give yourself the right amount of time to consume each meal Allow yourself moments of quiet and meditation to manage stress Exercise regularly Consume olive oil in moderation Do not exceed the amount of salt in your dishes Eat seasonal fruit and vegetables

Here, with these simple tips and with the list of foods allowed and to avoid, following the Mediterranean diet well will really be child’s play and keeping your weight under control will be the natural consequence.

