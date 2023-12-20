Mediterranean Diet – Healthcare parliamentary intergroup is born

The parliamentary intergroup ‘Mediterranean Diet: nutrition, prevention and culture’ is born, presented in Montecitorio by president Marta Schifone who announced the bipartisan membership of 52 parliamentarians, including senators and deputies, from the majority and the opposition. A theme, said President Schifone, which “affects health, nutrition and culture. The Mediterranean Diet is our heritage of values ​​that we must proudly valorise”.





The Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida was added to this group of members: “I came here to join the group – he announced – this initiative will have the capacity for discussion and will bring awareness. An additional tool in our battle to ensure that food safety in the world is linked not to mere food, but to good food. We are lucky in Italy to have the culture of quality at the table.” For the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato “it is the Mediterranean Diet, together perhaps with greater exposure to the sun, which makes us excel, under equal conditions of universal access to the health system, in terms of longevity. But correct nutrition is also a weapon of sustainability of the NHS: today in a health fund of 136 billion euros, only 5% is spent on prevention and the remaining 95% on treatment. It is a system that does not hold up, has no horizons. A concept of sustainability must therefore be introduced system and this intergroup will provide useful contributions. Furthermore, stability, together with the enormous productivity of Parliament, allows us to have horizons in this legislature. There is horizontal alchemy that allows us to look to the future with optimism.” In this context, the president of the Senate Agriculture Commission Luca De Carlo (Fdi) underlined how “the world looks to Italy as a point of reference in correct nutritional styles. We have also been avant-garde on synthetic meat, but all this system capacity must by grounding and safeguarding the Mediterranean Diet we save the body but also the soul of a nation rich in biodiversity and PDO and PGI products, inclusive and open”. The debut was also attended by star chefs Francesco Cerea (Da Vittorio a Brusaporto) and the Serva brothers (La Trota a Rivodutri). Coordinating the technical-scientific committee are the endocrinologist and dietician Flavia Correale and Alessandro Circiello, president of the Lazio Regional Chefs Union of the Italian Chefs Federation (Fic). “It all starts from our diet and how we cook. For some time – underlined Circiello – we have been pursuing the reduction of some weights in traditional recipes. Underlining the importance of replacing ultra-processed products with seasonal ones, which also cost less” .



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

