Based on a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, the Mediterranean diet has been shown to prevent many diseases: here are some

Pillar of Italian and Mediterranean culinary culture, the diet based on the products offered by our land has proved, following accurate scientific studies, to be a real protection against certain diseases. Here are which products to choose to live longer, staying healthy.

The Mediterranean Diet is based on the large and frequent consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains, preferring fish and white meat to red meat and choosing extra virgin olive oil as a condiment. In addition to helping you stay fit and healthy, it also helps you prevent some diseases: that’s what it is.

Mediterranean diet: here’s what to eat to ward off ailments

Recent studies have confirmed that adherence to the Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s by 13%: the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci also spoke about it, speaking during the National Conference on Nutrition at the dicastery. Not only on Alzheimer’s, however, it has positive effects: here are all the diseases it keeps away.

In fact, a power supply of this type reduces overall mortality by 10%, mortality due to cardiovascular pathology by 10%, due to neoplasms by 6% and due to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s by 13%. On the other hand, however, following a non-Mediterranean diet, smoking, drinking alcohol beyond the permitted limits and not practicing physical activity reduce life expectancy by 5 years in 20 years.

This information should promote greater adherence to this Mediterranean model and, as Schillaci explains, it is necessary to support the increase in the adoption of this style of nutrition “…especially in the regions where the adequacy index registers low percentages, with initiatives for to raise awareness of Italians on the importance of eating healthily“. This support must start from children, to be educated according to healthy and aware dietary models.

To start following this diet, therefore, it is important to consume lots of fruit and vegetables every day in season, cooked in the way you prefer and dressed with extra virgin olive oil. Furthermore, every day a good quantity of cereals must be introduced, preferably wholemeal and fish should be preferred to meat. To be significantly reduced red meat, alcoholfoods high in fat and snacks: in addition to providing significant calories, they are not filling and therefore favor the abuse of these foods.