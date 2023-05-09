Mediterranean diet to prevent neurodegenerative diseases – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 09 – The Mediterranean diet also has a preventive effect for neurodegenerative diseases, thanks to the role of the intestinal microbiota. To turn the spotlight on the connection between the brain and the gastrointestinal tract is Annalisa Noce, professor of Nephrology at the Tor Vergata University in Rome.



“Through the intestinal microbiota, i.e. the set of microorganisms that colonize the gastrointestinal system, a communication is established with the central nervous system which in some cases can damage it. When? If you follow diets rich in saturated fats, salt and simple sugars, as well as low in dietary fiber – he says – The role of diet in the development of dysfunctions related to the onset of chronic inflammatory diseases, including neuro-inflammatory diseases, is becoming increasingly clear thanks to the numerous clinical studies conducted in recent years. In fact, the scientific community is increasingly focusing on the study of the mechanisms underlying the chronic inflammatory responses involved in the onset of neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease”. In essence, notes the nephrologist, “it can be said that the Mediterranean diet, rich in fruit and vegetables, legumes and whole grains and low in simple sugars, saturated fats and red meats, has been associated with a reduced risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases with an inflammatory basis, thanks to the modulation of the intestinal microbiota.On the contrary, a diet rich in saturated fats and sugars generates a low-grade chronic inflammatory state which correlates with an increased risk of developing neuro-inflammatory diseases, as well as with their faster progression”. According to the expert, it is therefore necessary “to focus attention on the role of the intestinal microbiota and how it is able to communicate with the central nervous system through the intestine-brain axis”. The Mediterranean diet is also rich in bioactive molecules, especially of vegetable origin, capable of exercising important beneficial actions, including polyphenols present especially in fruit and vegetables. In particular, among the foods rich in polyphenols capable of counteracting neuro-inflammation, extra virgin olive oil, blueberries, dark chocolate and green tea play a key role. (HANDLE).

