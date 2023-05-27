Medlars: when to eat them in order not to raise blood sugar

The consumption of medlars can alter blood sugar levels, especially if you eat a lot of them.

Medlars are tasty and low in calories, so they are excellent to eat during the pre-summer season. But these fruits also contain healthy properties for our body.

Medlars can be consumed in moderation by people with diabetes, provided they are consumed at the right time and in such quantities as not to cause unpleasant side effects. But let’s take a closer look at this fruit to know its nutritional value.

Characteristics and nutritional values ​​of medlars

The medlar fruit is called “medlar” and comes from a family of plants known as rosaceae.

Local production is typical above all of Piedmont, but on the market we find mainly fruit imported from Japan, where its cultivation is more widespread and productive. The oriental species has in fact replaced the Italian one as much as the European one.

Eriobotya jiaponica, known as Japanese medlar due to its yellow flesh, contains tannins in large quantities. Polyphenolic compounds are responsible for both the sour taste when the fruit is still unripe and the production of sugar during ripening.

The high levels of natural sugars constitute the main nutritional value of medlars.

For about 100 grams of medlars, therefore, we have 12 grams of sugars; these are followed by a good dose of fiber (1.7 g). The proteins and fats combine to form just 0.4 grams per serving; the sodium content is only 6 milligrams, while potassium is 250 mg, much more than calcium, which is 16, and phosphorus, which is 11 milligrams.

Even vitamins (A, B and C) are not lacking in medlars. All for only 46 Kcal per 100 grams, thanks to the high amount of water (about 85.3 g).

What is the best time to eat medlars during the day?

When is the best time to eat this fruit?

Since the answer is linked to the amount of sugar they contain, it is better to eat them away from meals to avoid glycemic peaks.

People with diabetes must therefore limit the intake of medlars to small quantities that are not yet fully ripe.

Taking these precautions into account, it is possible to make the most of the many beneficial properties of medlars without unnecessarily exposing ourselves to health risks.

Fiber is essential for health. They help keep the digestive system healthy and speed up the passage of food through the intestines, so that waste products can be eliminated from the body more quickly.

In addition, potassium promotes urination by stimulating the kidneys to eliminate fluids. According to science, therefore, i medlar carotenesfruit rich in antioxidants, pthey also protect against carcinogens.

Finally, the skin also benefits from the consumption of medlars, as these fruits contain vitamins A and C. Their high satiating powercombined with the few calories, makes medlars an excellent addition to the diet in view of the summer.