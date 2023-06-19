Home » Medtronic Italia Spa / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3192/2023 of 13.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14180/2022 Medtronic Italia Spa against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council dei Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the bodies of the regional and national health service and towards Boston Scientific Spa

Appeal (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Ordinance (PDF 262.8 Kb)

Instance (PDF 239.5 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Abruzzo (PDF 504.8 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Basilicata (PDF 489.5 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.52 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 504.2 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Liguria (PDF 500.8 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Marche (PDF 508.7 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Molise (PDF 500.3 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 505.8 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Trento (PDF 502.4 Kb)

Appeal for additional grounds Bolzano (PDF 491.9 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Puglia (PDF 503.9 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Sardinia (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Sicily (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 505.4 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Umbria (PDF 500.4 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Valle d’Aosta (PDF 493.1 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Veneto (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Second appeal for additional reasons Puglia (PDF 504.5 Kb)

