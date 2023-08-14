Meet Brina: The Vegan Influencer Redefining Freedom and Wellness

Instagram Influencer, Sabrina Steriti, Embraces a Vegan Lifestyle and Shares Her Journey with 40,000 Followers

Turin, Italy – Sabrina Steriti, also known as @wellnesswithbrina, has gained a significant following on Instagram, with over 40,000 followers and counting. The 33-year-old self-taught cook and “plant base chef” has made it her mission to promote vegetable cuisine, along with topics such as travel, digital nomadism, and spirituality.

Steriti’s journey towards her current lifestyle has been marked by courage and a desire to go against the norm. Prior to becoming a digital creator, she ran her own business in Turin, specializing in vegetable cuisine. However, she soon realized that she was neglecting herself and was on the verge of burnout due to the pressures of the performance-driven culture.

In 2019, a trip to Southeast Asia, specifically Thailand’s Koh Phangan island, opened Steriti’s eyes to a different way of life. She realized that she was not meant to live in a bustling city all year round. This revelation led her to sell her business and focus on her passion for cooking and sharing her experiences through social media.

The transition to a digital creator has allowed Steriti to achieve a newfound sense of freedom. She can work from anywhere in the world, although she acknowledges that there are challenges that come with the job. Her studies at the Polytechnic have also proved to be useful in managing communication for her physical activities in Turin and her digital content creation.

One of Steriti’s goals is to dispel misconceptions about the vegan world. She believes that adopting a sustainable lifestyle is not only possible but also easy, fast, tasty, and nutritious. Steriti emphasizes that veganism does not limit food options, but rather encourages experimentation with new recipes and plant-based alternatives. She also addresses the recent case of an influencer being reported to have died as a vegan, stating that the cause of death should not be attributed to a vegan diet but rather to other factors.

In addition to promoting sustainable eating habits, Steriti is passionate about reducing food waste. She encourages her followers to consume all the fruits and vegetables they purchase and to explore anti-waste cooking techniques. She also highlights the efforts of associations in Turin, Rome, and Milan that collect imperfect or expiring goods and redistribute them to those in need.

While Turin will always hold a special place in Steriti’s heart, she finds solace and inspiration in Thailand. She describes it as the “Land of Smiles” and feels safe there as a female solo traveler. The breathtaking landscapes, spectacular food, and affordable prices make it an attractive destination for her. However, she is quick to point out that her home is within herself, and she doesn’t want to demonize Turin but feels that Koh Phangan is a better fit for her lifestyle.

Steriti’s journey and message continue to resonate with her growing Instagram community, as she encourages others to embrace a sustainable, plant-based lifestyle. With her positive energy and determination, she is making a difference one post at a time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

