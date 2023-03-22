Home Health Meeting of the federal-state working group / hospital reform: uniformly defined service groups strengthen quality
Meeting of the federal-state working group / hospital reform: uniformly defined service groups strengthen quality

Meeting of the federal-state working group / hospital reform: uniformly defined service groups strengthen quality

Berlin – On March 23, 2023, the Bund-Länder-AG for the hospital reform will advise on the structure of the service groups. Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek):

“For a quality-oriented and future-proof hospital care, nationwide defined service groups are of central importance. They are the basis for assigning the hospitals to the different levels of care and ensure that the respective interventions are only carried out in hospitals that are qualified to do so. In addition, provision costs can only be financed by the health insurance companies on the basis of uniform criteria. There is no question that hospital planning is still the responsibility of the federal states. But it is about uniform criteria and standards for high quality in care. If it is necessary to deviate from this in individual cases for reasons of supply, the exceptions are limited and defined according to nationwide criteria. A reform characterized by opening clauses and exceptions would be doomed to fail.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

