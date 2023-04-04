Gröhe and his six colleagues underpinned this claim with the “Berlin Declaration on Antimicrobial Resistance – Global Union for Antibiotics Research and Development (GUARD)”. Accordingly, antibiotics should only be administered for therapeutic purposes and after individual diagnostics. The prescription requirement in human and veterinary medicine is of central importance. The G7 want to support other countries with weaker health systems in order to enforce the right to use antibiotics appropriately worldwide. In addition, the research and development of new antibiotics, alternative therapy methods and rapid diagnostics are to be boosted and a global network of antibiotics experts is to be established. In addition, the exchange of product development partnerships and economic incentives will be intensified. Likewise, antibiotics are to be brought onto the market more quickly by harmonizing approval procedures and conditions.

The second day of the meeting focused on the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa. In order for countries to be able to respond effectively and quickly to such crises, they need resilient healthcare systems. The international community and the G7 will support poorer countries in building them. The Federal Ministry of Health will provide assistance in setting up strong health structures. This includes a program to train staff to manage health crises. In addition, a rapidly deployable team of epidemiologists and laboratory experts from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and Bernhard Nocht Institute (BNITM) is being set up to provide on-site support at the first sign of an outbreak of the disease. The program will start in 2016 with 4 million euros and is initially planned for 5 years.

WHO-Reform

In the presence of WHO Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan, the G7 ministers also discussed the role of the World Health Organization. They agreed that their ability to react to crises must be strengthened – for example through an emergency fund for global health crises and a global task force for health emergencies.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal forum of the heads of state and government of seven leading industrialized nations: the USA, Great Britain, France, Italy, Japan, Canada and Germany. Germany holds the presidency for 2015. Members attach great importance to the health sector in their quest to develop constructive solutions to key issues in world politics. After all, the health of citizens is a value in itself and at the same time a powerful engine for socio-economic stability and growth. For Germany, health is a focus of this year’s G7 presidency and had already played a key role at the summit in Elmau, Bavaria.