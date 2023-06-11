Meeting on fraternity, Bocelli and Bolle also in St. Peter’s Square – ANSA Events

“We want to reach the goal of one billion signatures.” This was stated by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of the Vatican basilica, vicar general of the Pope for Vatican City and president of the Fabbrica di San Pietro, as he presented the World Meeting on Human Fraternity, entitled “Not alone” (# notalone), scheduled for 10 June at 4 pm in St. Peter’s Square and, simultaneously, in eight other squares around the world.

As part of the initiative, which will be attended by 30 Nobel Prize winners – inspired by the encyclical Fratelli tutti and organized by the Vatican Foundation Fratelli tutti – a “document calling for commitment to human fraternity” will be drawn up, to be presented to Pope Francis and , with the Pontiff, “to all the people in the world who feel they can accept the call to build a society based on solidarity, justice and peace”.

The event – as Carlo Conti, who will host it, explained in the Vatican press office – will be broadcast worldwide on the Vatican media (from 4 pm), RAI1 (from 5.00 pm to 6.45 pm) and in streaming on the social platforms of the “Fratelli tutti Foundation”.

The Meeting, declared Father Francesco Occhetta of the Fratelli tutti Foundation, “represents a first stage to help rediscover the meaning of fraternity and to build it culturally because it does not exist biologically; fraternity needs encounter and dialogue, knowledge, shared words and gestures, common languages ​​and experience of beauty. The event will demonstrate how it is above all a relational good that the market cannot produce. This is why the organization is the result of a gift: hundreds of people are donating their time for free to organize everything”.

Personalities from science, culture, society and international associations will take turns on 10 June, together with artists.

Among the artists present: Al Bano, Amara, Andrea Bocelli, Roberto Bolle, Giovanni Caccamo, Cristicchi, Hauser, Carly Paoli, Piccolo Coro dell’Antoniano, Mr. Rain, Amii Stweart and Paolo Vallesi.

There will be eight connected squares: Congo (Brazzaville); Trapani (with the Ionian Sea ship of Mediterranea Saving Humans); Central African Republic (Bangui); Ethiopia; Argentina (Buenos Aires); Israel (Jerusalem); Nagasaki (Japan); Peru (Lima). The event will see the participation of an international representation of young people – also coming from Russia and Ukraine – who, at the end of the day, holding hands, will join in a big hug in the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square, the architectural symbol of the universal embrace of the church.

Realities of ecclesial and lay commitment are expected with them, families, associations and those who today find themselves forced to live on the margins of society, from the poorest and homeless to migrants and victims of violence and human trafficking.

Thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed with the Ministry of Education and Merit, the Meeting will also present the work carried out in recent months by Italian schools on the theme of fraternity. The day, conceived as a process and experience of building fraternity, will be divided into two moments: in the morning some groups will meet to share paths of communion that will be told in the afternoon. The afternoon event in St. Peter’s Square will begin at 16.00 and will be open to all, without registration, with access to the square from 14.00.