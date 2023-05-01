Home » meeting to decide
The time of the match that could be worth the Scudetto is still in the balance. Udinese-Naples has been set for Thursday at 20.45 but could be brought forward for reasons of public order. A decision that would go beyond the wishes of the League and TV, taken by the authorities to guarantee maximum security in the possible Scudetto party in Naples. The news is expected for tomorrow, when there will be an emergency summit in Udine which will be followed by contacts with the other competent bodies.

The words of the prefect of Udine

The only certain thing, at the moment, is a meeting called for tomorrow morning, in the Prefecture, with the police, the Municipality and the Udinese management for the management of the influx of fans for the match“: the Prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello – who was also born in Naples – reported this to Ansa, who is oriented towards asking the Viminale to consider the opportunity to bring the match forward to 6 or 6.30 pm ( the hypothesis at 3 pm is more difficult) for reasons of order shared with his colleague Palomba; in turn again interested in the potential management of the celebrations in his city and in a welcome of the team in Capodichino by thousands of people (ten thousand after Juve Complex evening organization, let alone in the middle of the night: this is why the hypothesis of opening the Maradona to the fans for the broadcast of the match and a possible party with the team returning from Udine is very popular. if the minister’s indication is positive, it will then be up to the Observatory and the Casms to initiate the adoption of the provision.It being understood that Napoli could already be Italian champions on Wednesday evening without taking the field if Lazio do Sassuolo.

Observatory and Casms

This time Udine is the first pole, with Naples in direct connection: the reasons behind the cross-work concern public order and public needs. The same ones that in the tortuous week that culminated in the derby prompted the prefect Palomba to ask to postpone the match from Saturday to yesterday. This time, we said, the prefect Marchesiello is also at stake: if communications with the Minister of the Interior, Piantedosi, go in the desired direction, then it will be necessary to submit the question to the Observatory or to the Casms (which tomorrow would meet in extraordinary route). The indicated time is between 18 and 18.30, and the stadiums involved are Dacia for the live match and Maradona for the broadcast to the fans.

