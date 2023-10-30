MEETINGS BETWEEN THE PROFESSIONALS OF THE CONA BIRTH POINT AND THE FUTURE PARENTS WILL RESUME FROM TUESDAY 31 OCTOBER

From Tuesday October 31, 2023until December 2024, meetings between the staff of the Birth Center of the Cona hospital and the future parents will resume. The appointments – which will take place every last Tuesday of the month, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, in webinar mode by connecting to the link – will involve a multidisciplinary team of professionals from the University Hospital of Ferrara, made up of a gynaecologist, obstetrician, neonatologist and anesthetist. The aim of the meetings is to provide women with information that can better guide their choice of place to give birth: from presentation of the structureto knowledge about obstetric and neonatal care pathways and on the strategies proposed for the pain control during labor.

During the appointments, ample space will be given to group reflections and information will also be provided on the offers and characteristics of the Cona Birth Center, both with regards to physiological and high-risk pregnancies.

“These meetings – comments the Dr. Danila Morano, Doctor of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit of Sant’Anna e Medical Manager of the Delivery Room – they represent an important opportunity to listen, discuss and share doubts and expectations with professionals and other future parents, to get to experience the moment of labour, birth and the puerperium as “conscious protagonists”. The main objective is to create a synergy between future parents and the Sant’Anna staff, committed to promoting health and well-being, as well as increasing knowledge of the choices of women and couples during the birth process”.

Below are the dates subsequent meetings:

– November 28, 2023;

– 19 December 2023;

– 30 January 2024;

– February 27, 2024;

– March 26, 2024;

– 30 April 2024;

– 28 maggio 2024;

– 25 June 2024;

– 30 July 2024;

– 27 August 2024;

– 24 September 2024;

– 29 October 2024;

– November 26, 2024;

– December 17, 2024.

THE BIRTH POINT OF CONA HOSPITAL pertains toObstetrics and Gynecology Operational Unitdirected by prof. Pantaleo Greco. It operates in an integrated manner with the territorial services of theFerrara Local Health Authority and with theNeonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (directed by Dr. Agostina Solinas), ensuring continuity in assistance during pregnancy and childbirth.

In the photo, from left: Rossana Bomben (Hospital Anesthesia and Resuscitation), Danila Morano, Agostina Solinas, Monica Garuti and Carla Mosca (Midwife Coordinators)

