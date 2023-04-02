Melanoma and tattoo, how to have fewer problems: the ISS warns. Did you know that there is a correlation between the two?

Often those who love to get tattoos don’t think about it and don’t realize how dangerous it can be. For this reason, the ISS warns of what may be the real risks.

Did you know that there is a correlation between skin cancer and tattooing? In the Caucasian population the incidence of malignant skin tumors is decidedly high. Consider that, according to data from the Italian Association of Cancer Registries (AIRTUM), 454,000 malignant neoplasms were registered in 2018 and of these 18% were melanomas and skin cancers. Those with a clear phototype or numerous moles and a family history of skin cancer are at greatest risk. But what is the incidence of the tattoo in this?

Melanoma and tattoos: what is the connection between skin cancer and tattoos?

melanoma, also known in Italy with the name Big killer of the skin, is widespread and, if not diagnosed at an early stage, fatal. It is precisely for this reason that a periodic check is recommended, especially if you have moles, marked freckles, in short, if you have fairly significant skin spots it is better to stay under control. People who get tattoos do something very wrong in this regard. The reason? The way mole checks happen.

In general, the recognition of a suspected melanoma can be traced back to the ABCDE rule (Asymmetry, Birregular orders, Cuneven odour, Dsize >6 mm, Erapid volution) and that of the ugly duckling. As reported by the ISS (Istituto Superiore Sanità). The second rule instead provides that the mole in question has different characteristics from all the others present on the body. A signal that must push the individual to check himself often. It is above all those who are most at risk who do not have to get tattoos. In fact, how can controls affect the choice of getting a tattoo?

Precisely in order to have the evolution of moles and their shapes and colors under control, tattooing should never be done on a mole. The tattoo artist must also keep at least one centimeter away from the mole in order to quickly identify any anomaly. The greatest damage derives from the use of the black tattoo that completely covers the mole, but even the colored ones can alter the pathology of a mole. Not only these in addition to disfavoring the diagnosis, they can also create false positives as the chromatic distribution does not allow to study the moles well with the use of demoscopy. By combining melanin with tattoo pigments, it can happen that suspicious melanomas are created. In these cases we proceed by removing the mole without being sure whether it is benign or malignant.

