Melanoma: combined immunotherapy with the molecules ipilimumab and nivolumab increases survival

The results come from the Nibit-M2 trial of the Nibit Foundation, presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (Esmo) congress in Madrid.

Melanoma, a form of cancer that is often difficult to treat, has seen notable progress in therapies thanks to immunotherapy combined with the molecules ipilimumab and nivolumab. Seven years after the diagnosis of melanoma with brain metastases, 43% of patients are still alive, compared to the previous 10% obtained with standard therapies. These results come from the Nibit-M2 trial of the Nibit Foundation, presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (Esmo) congress in Madrid.

Metastatic melanoma was one of the first cancers to benefit from immunotherapy. Previously, the average survival 5 years after diagnosis with chemotherapy was only 5%, but now, thanks to the combined use of immunotherapy drugs, the survival rate beyond 7 years is close to 50%.

In the past, patients with metastatic melanoma who developed silent brain metastases had few treatment options. Immunotherapy was not considered effective against metastatic brain tumor. However, the phase III Nibit-M2 clinical trial is the first in the world to demonstrate the utility of combined immunotherapy in the treatment of these brain metastases previously considered inaccessible. This result was defined as “extraordinary” by experts and represents a turning point in clinical practice for patients with metastatic melanoma.

According to oncologist Anna Maria Di Giacomo, approximately 40% of people with metastatic melanoma develop metastases in the central nervous system, significantly reducing life expectancy. However, these new data indicate that combined immunotherapy may now represent a valid strategy to also target metastatic brain tumors. The director of the Immuno-Oncology Center of the S. Maria alle Scotte Hospital in Siena and president of the Nibit Foundation, Michele Maio, states that this discovery could revolutionize clinical practice and significantly improve the lives of patients with metastatic melanoma.

