There were about seventy adhesions to the first “Melanoma day” organized in the hospital of Castel San Giovanni within the week dedicated to “pink prevention”.

The women who joined were all subjected to a thorough examination of the nevi (moles) of the skin. The screening was held within the plastic surgery department led by the head physician, Marco Stabile. “Not everyone knows – said the surgeon – that melanoma is the third cancer, after lung and breast cancer, due to mortality”.

The control of skin moles is therefore very important, which in some cases can give rise to neoplasms that can turn into dangerous killers. “The best cure is prevention and periodic control” the recommendation of the screening staff.