Melanoma in children, prevention is everything: how to protect the little ones from sun damage, not just on the beach

Summer has arrived and with it the sun: a moment of relaxation and fun in the open air for young and old! However, it is important to remember the risk of melanoma in children.

Spending an entire day in the sun with children is very pleasant, but we must remember that their skin is very delicate and sensitive and needs special attention in order not to be damaged by UV rays.

In fact, prolonged and unprotected exposure to the sun can cause burns, rashes and, in more serious cases, the development of skin tumours.

Tips for the right exposure to the sun

Per protect the skin of the little ones from the sun it is important to choose suitable clothing. Light clothes, colorful e breathable they can help keep baby cool and lock down i UV rays. Visor hats and sunglasses, on the other hand, can protect your head and eyes. Even the sunscreen products to be used must be suitable for their delicate skin, not contain parabens e aggressive perfumes and have an age-appropriate sunscreen for your child.

Childhood melanoma, pay attention to the hours of sun exposure – Tantasalute.it

To prevent the negative effects of the sun on children, it is good to follow these simple tips:

Avoid the hottest hours: when the sun is at its maximum intensity (from 11 to 16) it is better to avoid exposure and look for a cool shade.Always wear protection: use a sunscreen with a protection index suitable for the child’s skin type and repeat the application every 2-3 hours and after each bath.Wear caps and glasses: to protect the head and eyes from direct sunlight.Drink a lot of water: to keep the body hydrated and reduce the risk of dehydration.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer which can be caused by excessive exposure to the sun and sunburn in childhood. For this reason, it is important to adopt correct prevention from the birth of children.

The prevention begins already in pregnancywith adequate exposure to the sun for the expectant mother to maintain an adequate amount of vitamin D. Furthermore, parents must educate their children to behave correctly in relation to the sun, choosing the right products and preventing children from stay outdoors during the hottest moments of the day.

In conclusion, summer is a time for relaxation and fun in the open air, but also for attention and prevention for the health of our children. Correct exposure to the sun, the use of the right products and adequate skin protection can help prevent the risks associated with melanoma and guarantee a peaceful and healthy life for our little ones.

