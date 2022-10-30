Consuming fish would put you at greater risk of contracting melanoma. This is what emerges from a specific study. For exposure to the greatest risk, it would also be enough to consume two portions a week. Let’s try to find out more.

The researcher in question is the Brown University, and the research was published in the scientific journal Cancer Causes & Control. Although fish has often been highlighted as a food, due to its health benefits, this study therefore seems to overturn the conclusions.

Or rather, the fish, with its nutritional properties, provides values benefits, but this would have to be counterbalanced with respect to what has been learned from the research in question. Two portions a week, according to researchers at Brown University, would be enough to increase exposure to contract a malignant melanoma.

The details of the research carried out

Specifically, it was a study carried out on almost 500,000 adults, placed under observation. To be precise, 491,367 individuals with an average of 62 years of age. Participants were asked to report the frequency of consumption of fried and non-fried fish, tuna, and portion sizes. The melanoma data was then monitored on a span of 15 years.

Account was also taken of other factors, such as weight, age, alcohol consumption, propensity to smoke, and even heredity compared to other cases of cancer in the family. As a result, those who consume 42,8 g fish daily on average, they would have the 22% from chance more than contracting melanoma, compared to those who consume only 3.2 g per day.

Then, for the external melanoma, which affects the outer surface of the skin, a similar result was obtained, but of greater intensity. Those who consume 42.8 g per day, in fact, have the 28% more likely to contract it. It also showed that, consume 17,8 g from not fried fishcompared to another average consumption, equivalent to only 0.3 g daily, would put you at increased risk of melanoma and stage 0 melanoma, respectively by 18 and 25%.

However, there are those who invoke caution in reading the results. It was pointed out that, among the factors considered, there is also the one relating to a possible state of contamination of fish. Of course, from this point of view the result non would change much, at least in the sense that, if it were recognized that a good part of the fish on the market has a certain level of contaminationthe statistical results would always remain those expressed by the study.