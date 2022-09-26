Home Health Melanoma, positive results for immunotherapy in the early stages
Health

Melanoma, positive results for immunotherapy in the early stages

Melanoma, positive results for immunotherapy in the early stages

Treating early but high-risk melanoma with immunotherapy improves disease-free survival. Further confirmation comes from the CheckMate -76K study conducted in patients with fully resected stage IIB / C melanoma – for whom there is currently no therapy – treated with the immunotherapy drug nivolumab. The positive results were announced today by the manufacturer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and will be shared at upcoming scientific conferences, as well as with health authorities.

Anticipating immunotherapy

Immunotherapy has changed the natural history of advanced melanoma, where nivolumab has long been used. Now this treatment is being carried out even in the earliest stages of the disease. CheckMate -76K is in fact a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of nivolumab monotherapy in the adjuvant setting. The new data – reports the pharmaceutical – demonstrate a statistically and clinically significant benefit of relapse-free survival compared to placebo (at the predefined interim analysis). And no new signs were observed regarding the safety profile. The CheckMate -76K study is part of a BMS development program that investigates nivolumab and nivolumab-based combinations in early cancer and currently includes seven types of cancer.

High risk of relapse

“Patients with stage IIB / C melanoma are at high risk of relapse, with approximately one third of stage IIB and half stage IIC patients relapsing within five years of surgery. The results of the CheckMate -76K study represent significant advancement for patients with stage IIB / C melanoma and an expansion of our experience in treating melanoma, ”says Gina Fusaro, PhD, development program manager, melanoma, Bristol Myers Squibb . “The relapse – he concludes – is an event that changes the life of people with cancer. Treatment with nivolumab in the early stages of the disease, when the immune system may be more reactive, could potentially prevent recurrence, a key goal for improving patient outcomes. “

