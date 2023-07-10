MELANOMA, RNA THERAPY WORKS ON MICE Tumors

The technology of the anti-Covid vaccine reveals its potential

It was designed precisely to stop tumors, but the Covid emergency forced its use to develop a vaccine. Messenger RNA technology is now also effective on patients with melanoma.

The approach, developed by a group of researchers at the University of Tel Aviv consists in inducing tumor cells to “commit suicide” by making them produce a bacterial toxin. The results of the research published in the journal Theranostics show that “the local administration of lipid nanoparticles carrying mRna modified for encoding a bacterial toxin, induced significant antitumor effects and improved the overall survival of the treated mice,” write the authors who propose the strategy as “a new class of toxin-based anticancer therapy”.

"Many bacteria produce toxins", explain the …

