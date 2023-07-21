Melanoma: The Rising Cancer Among Under 50s and Its Causes

Title: Melanoma: The Rising Threat Among the Under 50s

Introduction:

Melanoma, a dangerous form of skin cancer, has become the third most common cancer among individuals under the age of 50. Prolonged and intense exposure to the sun, especially during youth, has been identified as one of the primary causes. Recent studies have confirmed the hereditary nature of melanoma, with genetic mutations caused by ultraviolet rays being passed down through generations. In Italy alone, approximately 15,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma each year, with 10% of cases being hereditary.

The Sun’s Role in Melanoma Development:

Research indicates that the sun plays a critical role in the development of melanoma. Until a few decades ago, melanoma was considered a spontaneous tumor that primarily affected internal organs. However, it was later discovered that the sun has the ability to alter an individual’s genetic heritage, leading to the development of melanoma. Violent and intermittent sun exposure, such as weekend sunbathing or summer holidays, has been found to increase the risk of melanoma, particularly on the arms and legs, due to the alteration of an enzyme controlling cell proliferation.

Correlation with Past Sunbathing Habits:

Melanoma prevalence among individuals under 50 in Italy may be correlated with intense sun exposure practices prevalent in the 1970s. The use of mirrors and tanning oils, along with the pursuit of dark tan colors, may have resulted in DNA damage that manifests as melanoma later in life.

The Danger of Ultraviolet Rays:

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified ultraviolet rays as carcinogenic, similar to cigarette smoke. Not only sunburns, but also chronic lesions caused by long-term sun exposure, contribute to the development of melanoma. These chronic lesions can lead to photo-aging, resulting in wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and dehydration. Additionally, unprotected sun exposure suppresses the immune system, further increasing the risk of melanoma.

Tanning Lamps and Genetic Heritage:

While individuals are now more aware of protecting themselves from the sun, the potential dangers of tanning lamps are still not widely recognized. Though tanning lamps use less aggressive types of ultraviolet rays than the sun, they have been found to cause genetic damage, which can be more difficult to detect since they do not cause immediate burns.

Improving Survival Rates and Prevention:

Today, melanoma survival rates within five years of diagnosis are encouraging, at 88% for men and 91% for women. Early detection is essential since melanoma can be easily treated and eliminated before it spreads deeper into the skin. Dermatoscopy, a non-invasive examination using magnifying glasses and specialized light, aids in the early detection of melanoma. Genetic tests are emerging as a new frontier for prevention and targeted intervention in the future.

Advancements in Treatment:

Recent years have witnessed significant breakthroughs in the treatment of melanoma, including targeted therapies and immunotherapy. These innovative treatment options have shown promising results, even leading to recovery from the disease in metastatic patients. However, prevention remains crucial, emphasizing the importance of proper sun protection and avoiding sunburns, especially in children and adolescents.

Conclusion:

As the prevalence of melanoma continues to rise among young adults, it is crucial to raise awareness about the dangers of sun exposure and promote effective preventive measures. Incorporating regular dermatological visits, genetic testing, and responsible sun habits can significantly reduce the risk of melanoma and improve early detection, offering hope for better outcomes and decreased mortality rates in the future.