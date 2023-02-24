And melanoma vaccine produced by Moderna has been granted “breakthrough therapy” status by the US drug agency, paving the way for accelerated approval. This situation means that the FDA believes the vaccine may “address unmet medical needs in the treatment of serious or life-threatening conditions.” The FDA will respond within 60 days.

Vcare against melanoma: works together with immunotherapy

The injection, given together with a immunotherapy drugis used to treat patients recovering from a melanoma advanced and who are at risk of the cancer coming back. A phase two study showed that the combination reduced the chance of relapse or death in patients after surgery by 44%, compared with the immunotherapy drug alone. The experimental therapy consists of Moderna’s injection and Merck’s Keytruda immunotherapy drug. Phase 3 testing, which is the definitive part, will start by the end of the year.

According to the National Institute of Health in Italy, the estimate of melanomasand of the deaths attributed to them, is still approximate: it is around 7,000 cases a year.

VmRNA-based approach to melanoma

The new vaccine takes advantage of mRNA technology that uses pieces of the genetic code from patients’ tumors to teach the body to fight cancer. People get the vaccine after surgery to stop the cancer coming back, and it’s tailored to each patient, meaning no two injections will be the same. Tests for other types of cancer, including non-small cell lung cancer, will also start at the same time. The premises are good: Moderna was able to develop, test and seal the approval of its Covid vaccination within a year. The vaccine uses DNA taken from each patient’s tumor.

Study 2

In the ongoing phase two study, experts administered 157 vaccine patients alongside Merck’s immunotherapy drug Keytruda. The experts compared the results with a control group who also have high-risk melanoma but receive only Keytruda. The process began a year ago.

The scientists inserted the genetic fragment into messenger RNA, the molecule that carries a cell’s instructions for making proteins. Once inside the body, the mRNA delivers this piece of code to human cells, teaching them to recognize cancer cells and attack them if it returns.

Cases of melanoma greatly increased

Hopefully, the body has the ability to recognize and destroy them before they can start multiplying and forming tumors. Experts explained that the vaccine is given in nine doses every three weeks, along with a course of Keytruda every three weeks. The American Cancer Society said rates of melanoma have grown significantly in recent years.

