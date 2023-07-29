Melanoma vaccine: final tests on Moderna’s mRNA in combination with immunotherapy

Home

The final phase of clinical trials of Moderna’s V940 anti-melanoma vaccine is underway, in combination with Merck’s Keytruda immunotherapy.

The V940 (mRna-4157) melanoma vaccine developed by Moderna, based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, has reached the final stage of clinical trials. This vaccine is combined with Merck’s pembrolizumab (Keytruda*) immunotherapy, and has been tested as an adjuvant treatment in patients with resected high-risk melanoma, including those with stage IIB-IV disease.

The Phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate, called V940-001, has begun patient recruitment in Australia, involving more than 165 centers in more than 25 countries and aiming to enroll approximately 1,089 participants. The trial will be double-blind randomized, meaning that both patients and healthcare professionals involved will not know whether they are receiving the investigational personalized neoantigenic mRNA vaccine V940 in combination with immunotherapy or immunotherapy alone.

The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of combining the investigational mRNA vaccine with immunotherapy versus using immunotherapy alone. This evaluation is crucial to understanding whether the vaccine can provide a significant additional benefit to high-risk melanoma patients.

Kyle Holen, Moderna’s Senior Vice President of Development, Therapies and Oncology, expresses excitement about the Phase 3 study initiation, calling it an important milestone. The company is collaborating with Merck and the melanoma patient community to explore how personalized neoantigen therapy has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of melanoma, one of the most serious forms of skin cancer.

The promising results obtained in the phase 2b study called Keynote-942/mRna-4157-P201 have gained recognition from the US (FDA) and European (EMA) regulatory agencies. These agencies have granted the V940 vaccine along with Keytruda “Breakthrough Therapy” designation and access to the Prime priority evaluation process, respectively. These designations can expedite the treatment approval and commercialization process, recognizing the innovative potential and importance of the therapy in the treatment of melanoma.

