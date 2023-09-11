Melatonin for children? It’s best to ask your pediatrician first – Nutrition

Although there is little evidence that taking melatonin is effective in treating insomnia in healthy children, a new survey reveals that a significant number of parents, up to 46% in the US, have given the supplement to their children school age children to help them sleep at night.

Although this over-the-counter supplement may seem like a simple solution to children’s nighttime sleep difficulties, there are many options to consider before resorting to it for a healthy rest during the new school year and above all it is necessary to talk about this choice with the pediatrician. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (Aasm) highlights this in an in-depth study.

“Because many sleep difficulties experienced by children can be resolved with behavioral changes – emphasizes Dr. Adeel Rishi, chair of the AASM Public Safety Committee – parents should help their children establish bedtime routines and practice good bedtime routines. sleep hygiene, before switching to melatonin. If you are considering its use, you should consult a healthcare professional before administering the supplement to your child to ensure appropriate dosing and timing.”

To help children sleep well, the AASM advises parents to keep in mind some important reminders. First of all, it’s a good idea to talk to a healthcare professional before giving melatonin and keep it out of the reach of little ones like any other drug. It is essential to create a sleep routine, encouraging children to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, as well as implementing relaxing habits that promote rest, such as taking a hot bath or shower. , keep a diary or read before bed. Finally, limit the time spent in front of screens before going to bed, encouraging children to unplug from all devices at least 30 minutes to an hour before going to sleep.

