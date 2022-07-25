It is known that Melatonin makes you sleep well, as it is a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake rhythm. It is also found in special supplements.

The Natural supplements based on Melatonin are a good remedy for those who have difficulty falling asleep and sleeping the right number of hours. However, they are not exempt from contraindications.

There are so many people who suffer from mild sleep disorders. Incidentally, the number of them increased exponentially during the pandemic and lockdowns. To date, according to the latest data, at least one in seven people have this kind of difficulty. Taking Melatonin can prove to be a good solution.

Naturally, if there are no more serious pathologies and problems in place. Melatonin supplements are generally safe. They give the body what it lacks due to various factors. Indeed Melatonin, in nature, is a hormone that the body produces by itself. Sometimes the balance of production can be upset, for several reasons.

And stressful periodl’taking certain medicationsbut also theadvancing in age can affect the production of Melatonin. In these cases people can integrate with the synthetically reproduced substance.

Melatonin makes you sleep well, but there are some contraindications

These supplements are sold practically everywhere, even in supermarkets. This is because they do not require a prescription and because they are obviously classified as safe. There Melatoninindeed, it is not addictive-addictive like some sleeping pills and therefore we are more likely to choose it as a “therapy”.

Ma like all “remedies” it can have contraindications and certainly not everyone can take Melatonin supplements “lightly”. For example, it is not recommended during the pregnancy and thefeeding time. Those suffering from certain health problems should avoid supplementing with Melatonin. Such as autoimmune diseases.

But beyond that, some drugs may also decrease their effectiveness if the subject also takes Melatonin. Those against high blood pressure, antiepileptics, the contraceptive pill, diabetes medications and even some depression medications.

What Happens to Taking Too Much Melatonin

Also in the absence of specific problems like those described above, Melatonin can give “adverse” effects. First of all it must be said that as therapy it should be taken for short periods, not exceeding 30 consecutive days.

Se we abuse supplements that contain Melatonin, we can run into various ailments, mild but also more serious. They could arise headache, nausea and excessive sleepiness. There may be some problems with concentration and memory.

In severe cases, even if rare, they can appear hand tremors, anxiety, depression or excessive irritability, mental confusion and a sense of disorientation. Physically, a lowering of blood pressure blood and also headache and abdominal cramps.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)