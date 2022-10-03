Home Health Melegnano, double night split in the pharmacy
Melegnano, double night split in the pharmacy

The pharmacy in via Togliatti in Melegnano


Pharmacies in the sights of thieves also in Melegnano, after the blows of recent days in the Lower Lodigiano: there was in fact a double split in a single night, and now a trade unionist in the sector raises the alarm on a phenomenon that is concerning the entire territory between the Lodigiano and the Sudmilano. In the night between Saturday and Sunday the criminals went into action for the first time at the Maggioni pharmacy in via Togliatti in the western suburbs of Melegnano, where they tried in vain to lift the shutter without however giving up their criminal intent. However, after breaking in through the back door, the thieves disconnected the electricity and stole the money without touching the medicines.

