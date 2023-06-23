Meloni and the “opossum strategy” on the Mes. The majority deserts but drifts, tensions on the right

To miss, not to rot. Enzo Amendola calls it “possum strategy”. Sinking to avoid having to choose. The deputies of Lega, FI and FdI, at half past two, take the road to the restaurant. There on the fourth floor of Montecitorio, all alone, Giulio Tremonti strolls slyly, laughing. “Everything for this Mes?”, He whispers, as if to make fun, himself, of the paranoia of the majority of him. The fact is that the Foreign Affairs commission, which he presides over, registers the total desertion of government forces. Subtleties of tactics, which perhaps will be worth postponing the House’s discussion on the ratification of the treaty to July, perhaps beyond the summer. “Except that in the waiting, in the uncertainty, tensions grow. So here a line has to be given”, Paolo Barelli spreads his arms, disconsolately.

To miss, not to rot. Enzo Amendola calls it “possum strategy”. Sinking to avoid having to choose. The deputies of Lega, FI and FdI, at half past two, take the road to the restaurant. There on the fourth floor of Montecitorio, all alone, Giulio Tremonti strolls slyly, laughing. “Everything for this Mes?”, He whispers, as if to make fun, himself, of the paranoia of the majority of him. The fact is that the Foreign Affairs commission, which he presides over, registers the total desertion of government forces. Subtleties of tactics, which perhaps will be worth postponing the House’s discussion on the ratification of the treaty to July, perhaps beyond the summer. “Except that in the waiting, in the uncertainty, tensions grow. So here a line has to be given”, Paolo Barelli spreads his arms, disconsolate.

He also asked Antonio Tajani for the line: “Here our people want to understand”, urged the group leader of FI. The Foreign Minister spread his arms: “I’ll try to ask Meloni”. Paolo Zangrillo, owner of the PA, confirmed: “Yes, we hope to have a clarification, after the opinion of the Mef”. All this, at ten in the morning. In short, a strategy was needed. And after a couple of hours it is found vanishing. In the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Commission, to approve the adoption of the basic text, presented by the Democratic Party, which asks for the ratification of the Mes, there are only the oppositions. And this choice of the majority will certainly make sense: but to see it for what it appears, that is, as an admission of disorientation, it doesn’t make a great impression even on some government officials. Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister of Development, for years diplomatic adviser to the Cav., Shakes his head: “The history of recent years teaches us that government responsibilities require all parties to have to deal with realpolitik”, he says. “Matter of time”. But that time is not now. “It’s not because Meloni is engaged in a European campaign to wring out reforms to improve the Stability Pact,” explains the group leader of FdI, Tommaso Foti. And there is little objection that negotiating from the position of someone who is at fault, as the only one among 20 countries that persists in not ratifying the Mes, does not seem like a great choice. “In reverse. Showing that one holds firm on the ESM, that one does not lower one’s head when others raise their voices, helps to give us credibility in the negotiations”.

In short, it is understood that we will have to wait for ratification. On the other hand, this is what the “opossum strategy” aims at. After the approval of the text of the Democratic Party, a round of consultations will now be needed in the various competent commissions. Then, perhaps, a mandate will be given to the rapporteur. To arrive in the Chamber on June 30, with the majority asking to return to the commission for further investigation. Or, next week’s conference of group leaders will redefine the order of business, putting the debate on the Labor bill before ratifying the treaty. Thus the Mes will slip into July, so it will be necessary to find a place for it in the summer calendar, maybe postpone it to september. Futurism in reverse: if I disappear, follow me.

Which is basically a comforting tactic, in the short term. To everyone, at least, except Giancarlo Giorgetti. In fact, his intolerance for a wait-and-see attitude that unloads the obligation of having to justify the Italian obstructionism in Brussels on his shoulders, was signaled with the technical opinion signed by his chief of staff. Only in this way, the trouble that the Economy Minister wanted to unload on Palazzo Chigi ended up troubling his own party. Matteo Salvini tries to reconcile the irreconcilable, he says that “that opinion is only technical, the political will of the government is clear”, therefore “no Mes at the moment”, and however “there is full harmony with Giorgetti”. But whoever then, in the work of the Chamber, has to implement this line, vents under the guarantee of anonymity: “Thank goodness people do not understand anything, when it comes to Mes. Because otherwise they would laugh at us”. Foti tries to dispense serenity (“To my center-right colleagues who are agitated about the Mes, I advise you not to get carried away by emotion”), but in doing so he also sends, between the lines, a message to Giorgetti. Because if it is true that the MEF’s technical go-ahead stands there to reiterate that opposition to the MES is all and only political, “it is also true that the political will to ratify the MES was not even there in the year and a half of Draghi government”.

Wasting time to earn it, then. Hoping that uncertainty doesn’t fuel tensions. In FI, above all, where the discouragement of Cav. he mixes with that for the fate of the party. The meeting of the blue parliamentary groups sanctioned an armed truce. But how fragile the consistency of this agreement is was seen in the exchange between Licia Ronzulli and her colleague Barelli. “Let’s be careful who goes out and then returns: those who arrive line up out of respect and with respect. We must not be afraid of dying to the point of becoming a breeding ground”, said the leader of the senators, with reference to the protégés of Marta Fascina, such as Alessandro Sorte and Stefano Benigni, recently promoted to high ranks of the party, after leaving it to try his luck with Giovanni Toti. “But whoever left did so because in previous managements he had felt marginalized,” replied Barelli. Not exactly the premises for a granite peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

