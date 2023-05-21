Meloni arrives. Over 36,000 displaced people, water is pushed towards the Po to save Ravenna

Bologna, 21 May 2023 – On another day of red weather alert for Emilia Romagna scourged by this week’s flood (15 dead, over 36,000 displaced and more than 500 roads closed)M by flooding (video) and from landslides, the damage count continues throughout the region. And today it is expected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in flooded areas.

Weather forecast: a truce is coming / Our fundraiser

Geologists try to explain why such a disaster has come about: the answer lies in a series of causes including poor maintenance, lack of lamination tanks and poor surveillance. Yesterday, drama within drama, is also crashed a helicopter in Belricetto di Lugo (video), in the Ravenna area; here he was performing a job of monitoring the power line (Photo). “She was flying at low altitude, and fortunately there are no victims: four injured. The pilot, Roberta Santoni, from Liguria and an employee of Eliossola for years, would have attempted a crash landing”. The good news is the great heart of a region that wasted no time and immediately set in motion to get back up. Thousands of volunteers have given their availability: armed with spades, canoes and dinghies they are trying to clear the streets of mud and to carry basic necessities, increasingly untraceable, to families still isolated, without losing the good mood. Secured too Lepida servers with a maxi barrier.