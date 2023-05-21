Meloni arrives. Over 36,000 displaced people, water is pushed towards the Po to save Ravenna

Bologna, 21 May 2023 – On another day of red weather alert for Emilia Romagna scourged by this week’s flood (15 dead, over 36,000 displaced and more than 500 roads closed)M by flooding (video) and from landslides, the damage count continues throughout the region. And today it is expected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in flooded areas.
Weather forecast: a truce is coming / Our fundraiser
Geologists try to explain why such a disaster has come about: the answer lies in a series of causes including poor maintenance, lack of lamination tanks and poor surveillance. Yesterday, drama within drama, is also crashed a helicopter in Belricetto di Lugo (video), in the Ravenna area; here he was performing a job of monitoring the power line (Photo). “She was flying at low altitude, and fortunately there are no victims: four injured. The pilot, Roberta Santoni, from Liguria and an employee of Eliossola for years, would have attempted a crash landing”. The good news is the great heart of a region that wasted no time and immediately set in motion to get back up. Thousands of volunteers have given their availability: armed with spades, canoes and dinghies they are trying to clear the streets of mud and to carry basic necessities, increasingly untraceable, to families still isolated, without losing the good mood. Secured too Lepida servers with a maxi barrier.
|8:00
|A14, section reopened between Faenza and Forlì closed during the night
|
At 8 am on the A14 the section between Faenza and Forlì was reopened, making three lanes towards Ancona and two lanes towards Bologna available to traffic. There are currently no traffic problems
|8:05
|The Adriatic in Cervia is closed to traffic in both directions
|
The Adriatic state road 16 is temporarily closed to traffic, in both directions, between km 171.000 and km 173.000, in Cervia in the province of Ravenna. The road section is expected to be closed until 6 am tomorrow, Monday 22 May
|8:30
|Musumeci: “Whoever makes a mistake must pay”
|
“You don’t play with life. Whoever makes a mistake must pay. It applies to the citizens, it must also apply to those who have responsibility for the government of the territory”. This was stated by Nello Musumeci, Minister for Civil Protection
|8:45
|Prime Minister Meloni directed to the flooded areas
|
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after leaving Japan overnight to head to areas bent by bad weather, already made a stopover about 4 hours ago, in Astana, and is now headed for Italy. By lunchtime Meloni should be in Emilia Romagna