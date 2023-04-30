Home » Meloni attacks Landini a few hours after the meeting: “You respect us, if you think that working on May Day is harmful to education, cancel the Concertone”
Meloni attacks Landini a few hours after the meeting: "You respect us, if you think that working on May Day is harmful to education, cancel the Concertone"

Meloni attacks Landini a few hours after the meeting: "You respect us, if you think that working on May Day is harmful to education, cancel the Concertone"


A few hours after the meeting with the trade unions convened at 7pm at Palazzo Chigi, Giorgia Meloni attack Maurizio Landini. For the premier, the secretary of the CGIL pronounced “incomprehensible” words on the Council of Ministers convened on May 1st to enact provisions on labour.

Landini yesterday defined the tightening of the Citizenship Income foreseen in the provision that will have to be launched tomorrow as “madness”. In fact, it is foreseen in the text of the work decree the inclusion allowance for “non-employable” families – i.e. with minors, disabilities and the elderly – but there is also a cut for the others and replacement with an allowance of 350 euros which will only be paid in conjunction with attendance at a training course. A cut that will therefore affect around 200 thousand people. Landini did not criticize only the economic measure, but also Meloni’s decision to convene the summit with the unions in extremis, just one day before the CDM and on Sunday evening.

And criticisms have also come from the secretary of the Uil Pier Paolo Bombardieri that a Half an hour more He attacked: “In the method: there is a problem, the government is summoning us tonight at 7 pm on a decree on which it will probably not be possible to make changes. Maybe it’s because it annoys that the narrative “May Day is only made by the unions. The government tries to go concurrently. It is a legitimate act but it is an act of propaganda”.

“I think it is a good sign for those of us who are privileged to honor with our commitment, on this day of celebration, the workers and the answers they await”, Meloni declares in response. “And I would like to remind Landini’s secretary that on May 1st there are many people working, from waiters to doctors, from the forces of order to the technicians who allow the concert in Piazza San Giovanni to take place”.

See also  Not playing sports is bad for both health and the NHS. Physical inactivity will cost Italy 1.3 billion in health care costs over the next 30 years. All the numbers in the new WHO and OECD report

According to the Prime Minister “if Landini really thinks that it is harmful to work on May 1st, then the triple concert should be organized on another day. We do not think so and we respect the triple initiative, just as we ask for respect for our Work”.


