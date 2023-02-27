The prime minister inaugurates “5 minutes”, the new Vespa program broadcast after Tg1, talks about her phone call to the secretary of the Democratic Party, the Crotone massacre and the war. “It is an illusion – she says – to think that if we didn’t support Kiev we would have peace: we would have an invasion and a war closer to home”

For the first time two women lead the two most represented parties in Parliament. The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni and the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein they spoke on the phone the day after the victory of the democratic deputy in the primaries. “I think it is a very interesting scenario – said the premier – I called Elly Schlein to wish her personally too, obviously I expect tough opposition, I made a very tough opposition”. “The comparison of ideas – adds Meloni – never worried me, never scared me. I heard her say that the Democratic Party “will be a problem for the Meloni government: for us democracy has never been a problem, if anything it was for the left. For us, the comparison if it is made on ideas is good news. I certainly am ready for comparison and I wish you good luck again”.

Spoken words in 5 minutes, the new program of Bruno Vespa which airs after Tg1, inaugurated precisely with the presence of the head of government. The Prime Minister then spoke of the Croton massacreee of the war in Ukraine. On the migrant issue, Meloni reiterated the government’s line: “The only way to seriously address this matter with humanity – he says – is to stop departures and on this we need a Europe which, in addition to declaring its willingness act and fast and it is the reason why today I sent a letter to European Council and to European Commission to ask that what we discussed at the last European Council be made concrete immediately”. Meloni reiterates his condolences “for a tragedy that he cannot leave no one indifferent“. And he repeats: “I think that what happened demonstrates what we have always said because among the many falsehoods I have heard in these hours there is the one according to which these people are said to have been shipwrecked due to the provisions of the government over NGOs: only that trafficking is not covered by non-governmental organizations and this demonstrates, trivially, that the point is that more people leave more people are likely to die“.

As for the international crisis due to the invasion of Russiathe premier reiterated Italy’s commitment to sending weapons, despite all the polls revealing a certain “fatigue” of public opinion. “I understand all the difficulty eh doubts of citizens – Meloni replies – but I also believe that it should be clear that it is an illusion to think that if we did not support the Ukrainians we will have peace. We would not have peace but one invasion and that invasion would bring the war closest to our home: this is the scenario”. The prime minister also says she has heard “that we don’t have the money for the Italians and instead spend the money on weapons”. “This is also one hoax – he underlines – we do not spend money to buy weapons that we send to the Ukrainians, we already have weapons that we fortunately believe we should not use today. So there is nothing we are taking away from the Italians to avert a war that could also affect the Italians”.

Meloni says she is “proud of the fact that what we have done for the Ukrainians also concerns the civilian population: nobody says that we in Ukraine brought i electric generators because there are people who risk die of coldwhich does not have the lucechildren, families, normal people assaulted with missiles who bomb the strategic infrastructure to subdue the population, with cold, hunger, darkness”. “I am proud – she concludes – and I believe that Italians too should be proud of what we are doing to defend these families and these children: it is Italy, a proud Italy that it does not change position from one day to the next and as long as I’m in government, this Italy I want to represent”.