Meloni convenes unions on Sunday at work and the wedge

According to what is learned, a meeting was convened at Palazzo Chigi on Sunday afternoon, at 7 pm, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with the unions on the employment and income inclusion decree and on the measures relating to the tax wedge, which will go to the Council of ministers on May 1st.

GIORGETTI AT QUESTION TIME

The government “with an upcoming emergency provision will allocate the available budgetary margins to finance, for the current year, a new cut in social security contributions for employees with medium-low incomes and an increase in the fringe benefit limit for employees with children”, said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, answering question time to the Chamber.

The government, “also in the context of the work of the fiscal delegation, will evaluate all interventions in support of families, keeping the disposable income of the same as a reference, aware of the importance of boosting the birth rate in our country”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this when answering question time to the Chamber. “As can also be seen from the National Reform Programme, the government’s overall strategy in terms of birth rate policies does not intend to limit itself to tax incentives, but also aims to support families with a wide range of tools”, he added.

“I believe that the episodes of crisis recorded in the US and in Switzerland represent events linked to the specific characteristics of the intermediaries involved, not symptomatic of the state of health of the Italian banking system”, Giorgetti affirmed. “The Italian banking system and, more generally, that of the European Union have been significantly strengthened since the 2008 financial crisis,” he added.

Read the full article on ANSA.it