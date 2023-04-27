Home » Meloni convenes unions on Sunday at work and the wedge
Health

Meloni convenes unions on Sunday at work and the wedge

by admin

According to what is learned, a meeting was convened at Palazzo Chigi on Sunday afternoon, at 7 pm, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with the unions on the employment and income inclusion decree and on the measures relating to the tax wedge, which will go to the Council of ministers on May 1st.

GIORGETTI AT QUESTION TIME

The government “with an upcoming emergency provision will allocate the available budgetary margins to finance, for the current year, a new cut in social security contributions for employees with medium-low incomes and an increase in the fringe benefit limit for employees with children”, said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, answering question time to the Chamber.

The government, “also in the context of the work of the fiscal delegation, will evaluate all interventions in support of families, keeping the disposable income of the same as a reference, aware of the importance of boosting the birth rate in our country”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this when answering question time to the Chamber. “As can also be seen from the National Reform Programme, the government’s overall strategy in terms of birth rate policies does not intend to limit itself to tax incentives, but also aims to support families with a wide range of tools”, he added.

“I believe that the episodes of crisis recorded in the US and in Switzerland represent events linked to the specific characteristics of the intermediaries involved, not symptomatic of the state of health of the Italian banking system”, Giorgetti affirmed. “The Italian banking system and, more generally, that of the European Union have been significantly strengthened since the 2008 financial crisis,” he added.

See also  New firmware speeds up Xbox Series X/S boots up to 25% faster in power saving mode

Read the full article on ANSA.it

You may also like

Consequences of the pandemic: “You don’t have a...

At the Monaldi hospital in Naples, a 4...

SARS-CoV-2. Developed computational system to predict the pathogenicity...

saves a 38-year-old woman

Untraceable amoxicillin, “the government intervenes” Gazzetta di Reggio

Covid: 65% of people may have been ill...

Health: Bologna, at Maggiore 3 neonatal ventilators with...

The first factory of modified anti-dengue mosquitoes will...

“My father threatened to cut my throat”

A hyper-modern gym with a view of Castel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy