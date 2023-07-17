Meloni disavows Nordio: “The external competition? I would focus on other priorities.” And the Keeper of the Seals aligns: “Never been in a government program”

POMPEII – “I would focus on other priorities”: the premier Giorgia Meloni decisively holds back on the proposed revision of the hypothesis of external competition in the mafia association: “I understand very well – says the prime minister – both the assessments of the minister Nordic which are always very precise, both the criticisms that can arrive. I would currently focus on other priorities.” And the Minister of Justice is forced to align: “I am in full agreement with the Prime Minister, the…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

