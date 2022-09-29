Home Health Meloni Government, Bassetti Minister of Health? His reaction to rumors and his political views
Health

Meloni Government, Bassetti Minister of Health? His reaction to rumors and his political views

by admin
Meloni Government, Bassetti Minister of Health? His reaction to rumors and his political views

Among the different names vying to be part of the future Meloni government there is also that of the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti: his statements

Posted on:

ADVERTISING JOURNALIST

Freelance journalist since 2014. For over 10 years he has been dealing with communication and information on the web, writing about various topics: from sports to news, through politics and entertainment. He has also collaborated with important newspapers and paper magazines and radio and TV broadcasters.







After the victory of Brothers of Italy and the coalition of center right at Political Elections 2022has already left the toto-ministeri for the future Meloni government. Among the names at stake, for the role of new Minister of Health, there is also that of Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

You may also like

Do you often have severe headaches? It is...

Medicine test, the Verona student first in the...

The biggest risk

Foods that are harmful to health

Masks in hospitals and RSA for another month,...

Masks. Government is thinking of extending the obligation...

Clemente Russo between secrets, boxing and fitness: “Why...

Pfizer, almost 120 million for the app that...

Covid, against Omicron the nitroglycerin cocktail

Wurstel contaminated with Listeria, what is and where...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy